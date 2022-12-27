5 best Valorant Battlepass skins in 2022

Valorant has been out for more than two years now, and the game has consistently stayed at the top of the FPS (First Person Shooter) genre. It offers quick-paced gameplay alongside exercising the strategic thinking of the players. Apart from gameplay, it has also done a fantastic job delivering great skins to its skin player base.

Weapon skins are an essential aspect of every FPS game, and Valorant has made sure to give it the attention it deserves. In Valorant, there is always a lot of buzz around new skin collections. The problem that arises, however, is that some of these skins are so expensive that the player isn't able to buy them. This is where the Battlepass weapon skins come into play.

Valorant's Battlepass releases every new Act and consists of 50 Tiers plus 5 Epilogue Tiers. It costs 1000 VP (Valorant Points), which makes it quite affordable. It includes a lot of cosmetics like Gun Buddies, Radianite, Player Cards, Sprays, Titles, etc. The highlight of the Battlepass, however, is its three skin collections for multiple weapons. These skins do not have any visual or sound effects or finishers but are cool to look at.

The catch is that players must complete the entire Battlepass and reach specific tiers to unlock specific skins. Remember that these Battlepass skins will never show up in the store after the Act ends. Valorant has constantly been trying to offer better Battlepass skins to its community, and 2022 certainly has some significant skin collections.

Listed below are the five best Valorant Battlepass skins from 2022

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Divine Swine Judge, Velocity Karambit, and three more Valorant Battlepass skins that caught player's eyes in 2022

5) Divine Swine Judge

The Divine Swine collection was released with the Battlepass of Episode 4 Act 2 in March 2022. It comes under the Select Edition. It had skins for the Judge, Marshal, Ares, and Frenzy.

Players can unlock the Judge from the collection at Tier 05 of its Battlepass. The collection came with no variants.

Divine Swine is one of the cutest skin collections. It is also one of the few skin collections in Battlepass with animation. On the weapon, players can see a pig flying over the clouds with the sun in the background and more miniature piglets. The skies get darker as the sun goes behind the beloved animal, indicating nighttime.

4) Spitfire Ghost

The Spitfire collection was released with the Battlepass of Episode 5 Act 1 in June 2022. It had skins for the Ghost, Ares, Operator, and the Guardian.

Gamers unlocked the Ghost from the collection at Tier 1 of its Battlepass. Unfortunately, there are no variants for it.

The Spitfire collection may seem underwhelming initially, but it grows on the player over time. The fire spray in the middle of the weapon looks very cool. The collection can also gel well with players who love playing Phoenix in-game.

3) Coalition: Cobra Marshal

The Coalition: Cobra collection was released with the Battlepass of Episode 4 Act in April 2022. It had skins for Judge, Marshal, Odin, and Frenzy.

The Marshal from the collection was unlocked at Tier 30 of its Battlepass. It had four variants: Blue, Red, Orange, and the base Green.

The Coalition: Cobra collection is one of the more underrated skins from the Battlepass. It had a cool yet minimal design. The weapons from the collection have a cobra on them in a way wherein it would look as if it's been devoured by the cobra completely.

2) Immortalized Vandal

The Immortalized collection was released with the Battlepass of Episode 5 Act 2 in August 2022. It had skins for the Guardian, Stinger, Vandal, and Sheriff

The Vandal from the collection was unlocked at Tier 45 of its Battlepass. It also had four variants: Orange, Blue, Green, and the base Gold.

The Immortalized collection is one of the most pristine and clean-looking skin collections from the Battlepass. The unique part about this skin is that every weapon has a different Agent engraved. In the case of Vandal, Neon is that Agent. It is challenging to pick the best variant in this collection as all of them look equally great in-game.

1) Velocity Karambit

The Velocity collection was released with the Battlepass in Episode 4 Act 1 in January 2022. It came under the Deluxe edition. It had skins for the Phantom, Bulldog, Spectre, and Melee.

The Karambit, aka Melee, was unlocked at Tier 50 of its Battlepass. It had four Yellow variants Purple, Aquamarine, and the base Orange.

The Velocity collection became an instant hit due to its minimal design, but the best part was quickly the Karambit. Players were ecstatic about how they were able to obtain a fantastic Karambit with such slick animations at a low price. It was quickly considered one of the best Melee weapon skins from the Battlepass in Valorant.

Poll : 0 votes