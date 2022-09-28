Valorant's 7 best Battlepass Guardian skins so far

Riot Games has had plenty of time since Valorant's first appearance to develop unique weapon skins. Cosmetics are a fun way for gamers in the FPS title to be able to express themselves. With the Guardian being one of the most popular weapons in the game, there are several skins available for the rifle.

Since the start, Valorant has used a free-to-play model and as a result, Riot Games has commercialized the game by selling skins and cosmetics for real money. Many Guardian skins have been released since Valorant's release in June 2020.

The greatest Guardian skins available through Valorant's Battle Pass

Valorant's Battlepasses have provided the community with a number of creative skins and weapon sets. Riot Games has been known to demonstrate its creativity by offering great skins for the game. So far, 14 Battlepasses have been released, with ten of them boasting incredible Guardian skins. The following are the best options available via Valorant's Battlepass system:

1) POLYfox

The POLYfox Guardian Skin was launched on August 4, 2020 as part of the Ignition: Act 2 battlepass. The POLYfox guardian is a fox-red weapon with a white stripe along the center and black grip. Weapons available as part of the set include the Sheriff, Judge, Bulldog, and Guardian.

The POLYfox guardian is not available in the store and can only be obtained by purchasing the Battlepass and earning XP. The Guardian may be unlocked at level 20 of the battlepass, which can be obtained by either paying levels or earning XP.

2) Ruin

The Valorant Ruin Guardian skin is a level 30 unlocked reward for the Ignition Act 3 battlepass, which was released on October 13, 2020. The entire set includes Ruin Knife, Shorty, Guardian, Vandal, and Marshal. Like the Jade set, the Ruin skins have an oriental flair with black, gold, and crimson design. Players need to purchase the Act 3 battlepass and proceed through levels 1, 20, 30, 45, and 50 to acquire the skins.

3) Aero

The Valorant Aero Guardian is a member of the Aero Collection and was launched on November 2, 2021 as part of the Episode 3 Act 3 Battle Pass. It comes with Frenzy, Spectre, Guardian, and Phantom skins that are acquired by purchasing the Battle Pass and gaining XP to increase the levels for each weapon. Aero versions in pink, yellow, and purple are also available.

4) Hydrodip

The Valorant Hydrodip Guardian is part of the Hydrodip collection and was released as part of the Episode 4 Act 1 Battle pass earlier on January 11, 2022. The skins, which feature a unique skin pattern with a multiple choice of colors, can be unlocked by purchasing the Battle Pass and gaining XP at each level.

5) Spitfire

The Spitfire Guardian is one of four skins included in Episode 5, Act 1 Battle Pass, and was released on June 22, 2022. The Short, Guardian, Operator, and Ares are all included in the package. The set features a fire motif, as the name implies, with flames dominating the design.

As an agent skin, there is also a stand-alone Frenzy which looks good with Phoenix. These skins may be obtained by purchasing the Battle Pass and progressing through various levels for each weapon skin.

6) Jigsaw

The Valorant Jigsaw Guardian skin is included in Episode 1 Act 3 Battle Pass, which was available on June 22, 2021. The Jigsaw Collection includes Ghost, Judge, Guardian, and Ares skins, each with three versions. The set is made up of soft pastel colors with a Jigsaw motif, and the collection can be unlocked by purchasing the Battle Pass and advancing through a number of levels.

7) Songsteel

The Songsteel Guardian skin is part of the Songsteel collection in Episode 2 Act 3. The Songsteel skin may be obtained by collecting XP after purchasing the Battle Pass. This collection features a classic motif, with weapons made mainly of steel and wood handles.

Note: This article is subjective and represents the author's opinions.

