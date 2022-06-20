How to check Valorant Store online in 2022

Valorant is currently one of the most popular FPS titles among gamers worldwide. Riot Games' tactical shooter has made its place among their favorite list.

The game's unique concept in the amalgamation of Agents' abilities and tactical shooting has made it more distinct from other FPS titles. It even celebrated its second anniversary earlier this month.

Since the game's launch in 2020, players have responded very positively, and it currently has a concurrent playerbase of approximately 700,000 to 1,400,000 daily. The developers have a vital role in maintaining this popularity.

With every new update, the developers usually create exciting changes to keep the game fresh and entertaining. They also introduce some uniquely designed weapon skins and cosmetics to make it more attractive and colorful for players and viewers.

Fans can purchase all these weapon skins and cosmetics from the Valorant Store, meaning they don't need to open their game every time.

Step-by-step guide to check Valorant Store online

Gamers always have a glittering eye for different weapon skins and cosmetics. All these items come at a price in the in-game store.

Players must spend Valorant Points (VP), the in-game currency, to add these items to their arsenals. However, the items in the store get shuffled randomly, and users have to wait for their coveted weapon skins to enter their in-game store. Sometimes they need to wait for months to buy their favorite weapon skins.

Usually, gamers need to open their game to check their in-game store. But what if they don't have the system nearby and their most coveted item comes on that particular day?

They don't need to worry about that from now on, as they can check their store online through their mobile devices.

Disclaimer: The website is not authorized by Riot. Players need to be careful while submitting their account information to the website.

Here is a step-by-step guide to check the store online:

Step 1: First, gamers need to visit the website by clicking this link.

Log in to the account with an ID and password (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2: Put all the necessary information that asked. Users need to add their Riot IDs and passwords and select their region. They must make sure the information is correct.

Step 3: Click on Check Store to continue.

Add necessary details and click on Check Store to continue (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 4: Players can view their Valorant Store after that.

Check the Valorant Store online (Image via Sportskeeda)

However, users will not get any Purchase option from this online Store Checker. They need to open the game again to buy these items from the store.

Usually, Riot doesn't allow any third-party websites to access their data. So, users are advised to be more cautious while sharing information with the website.

