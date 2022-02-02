What is Community Battlepass in Valorant, and how does it work?

Valorant Battlepass, one of the most attractive features of the title, helps enhance the gaming experience for players. With every new Act in the game, developers come up with a unique Battlepass filled with skins, sprays, gun buddies, and more. Developers use the Battlepass to connect with fans as well, as they portray unique concepts on sprays and player cards.

However, from the upcoming Episode 4 Act II, the system will receive quite a shake-up, as developers will introduce more ways to connect fans to the game and make them a part of it.

Players can now immortalize their artwork in the game, as developers are set to introduce a ‘Community Battlepass’ from the upcoming Acts.

Valorant Updates @ValorantUpdated



#VALORANT EP 4 Act 2 will have it's first ever Community Battlepass. EP 4 Act 2 will have it's first ever Community Battlepass. #VALORANT https://t.co/nlbdkTMq6w

Everything to know about the Valorant Community Battlepass

Since the release of the game in mid-2020, its developers have always tried to keep the title, as well as the surrounding lore, fresh, entertaining and attractive by bringing in constant changes. For developers, players are always the first priority, so it is essential that they feel part of the experience.

The Community Battlepass in the game will be filled with items designed by players, including in-game cosmetics, sprays, gun-buddies, player cards and other Battlepass items. Players will first submit their artwork to Riot, who will organize a vote to choose the best cosmetics. Items with the most votes will be part of the upcoming Battlepass.

As Battlepass items will be selected by the community, they will be region-specific. Each region will receive different Battlepass items from the upcoming Act, which will be a great opportunity for local artists to shine as well.

Luv-tix, the Raccoon Federation @luvtix_ttv #VALORANT

Battlepass Episode 4 Act 2 akan menjadi start awal dari battlepass community based, yang dimana setiap regionnya akan mendapat beberapa player card dan spray yang berbeda, sebagai contoh Spray Jett dibawah kemungkinan hanya Region Korea saja yang bisa mendapatkan itu Battlepass Episode 4 Act 2 akan menjadi start awal dari battlepass community based, yang dimana setiap regionnya akan mendapat beberapa player card dan spray yang berbeda, sebagai contoh Spray Jett dibawah kemungkinan hanya Region Korea saja yang bisa mendapatkan itu #VALORANTBattlepass Episode 4 Act 2 akan menjadi start awal dari battlepass community based, yang dimana setiap regionnya akan mendapat beberapa player card dan spray yang berbeda, sebagai contoh Spray Jett dibawah kemungkinan hanya Region Korea saja yang bisa mendapatkan itu https://t.co/0e3H043reC

Valorant Episode 4 Act II is expected to commence on March 9, 2022. The new Community Battlepass will also be available in the game with the commencement of the new Act.

