All you need to know about new Community Battlepass in Valorant

With Valorant completing a successful year on June 2nd, Riot Games introduced a new YR1 event along with additional features ahead of the game’s birthday.

The YR1 event brings lots of exciting features, including the Night Market, which gives skins at a reduced price that are unique to each player. This event also includes its very own seven-tier pass, containing exclusive items, and is free for everyone to complete.

Come celebrate VALORANT's One year with us. The VALORANT Anniversary event starts NOW! Click through for more details. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/la7Nm4hqzf — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 2, 2021

Among other features, Riot also introduced a Community Battlepass that fans are incredibly excited about. Taking in all the community-created sprays, titles, and gun buddies to allow players to vote for what they want, the Community Battlepass will bring a new flavor to the existing tiered Battlepass system.

The new Battlepass approach in Valorant

While the game follows the same tiered formula used by other titles, with the YR1 event update, the devs wish to introduce a new twist, giving players the freedom to choose what they want.

This Community Battlepass is region-specific, and every region will have different items to vote for, which, according to Riot, will help give players items that genuinely represent that region the most.

As this Battlepass is community-driven, gamers can vote for the favorite item they want to see added in-game. Each of these item’s votes will get reviewed by the Valorant dev team and finally added to the game in Episode 4.

Voting for this community-driven Battlepass will be held from June 9th to June 25th. Valorant also announced that their voting system would be locally hosted. So each region needs to check its region-specific channels like Twitter to know more.

In a recent official tweet from Valorant Twitter, Riot informed players of the NA and OCE regions, along with an additional disclaimer, saying that the displayed items are “solely concepts” and “no guarantee” of being produced and put into the live game.

👉 Players in NA and OCE 👈



Check out your in-game announcement tile to vote for your favorite community-inspired spray, gun buddy, and game title ideas! Voting is open through 6/25.



Disclaimer: The items are solely concepts. There is no guarantee that they will be produced. pic.twitter.com/6ecKf1aDsQ — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 9, 2021

However, some of the items shown in the tweet are memes, like the 900 IQ Astra or sprays referring to Sheesh, which are one of the biggest memes in the Valorant community. The game showed its love for memes in earlier passes as well.

So, there might be a chance to see these in-game during Episode 4.

Edited by Ravi Iyer