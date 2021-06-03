Community battlepass, YR1 event pass, and player cards for the upcoming Valorant YR1 Events

Valorant is celebrating its birthday, as the YR1 Events have been announced globally. On June 2nd, 2020, Valorant officially got out of open beta as it was released worldwide by Riot Games. Since then, the game has amassed a huge influx of players from different parts of the world, as both new and old players from other games joined hands to form the huge Valorant community we see today.

"Join a month long party to celebrate our birthday with VALORANT YR1 events."



I won't even try to copy here the stuff that's in this article, it's just too much :)https://t.co/rsTfbVWUIl pic.twitter.com/lWISZiVDrI — floxay (@floxayyy) June 2, 2021

Since then, the community has come full circle as Valorant is celebrating its birthday with the upcoming YR1 Events. This event features a number of features that will be picked up by and for the community in various regions.

Valorant YR1 event pass, community battlepass, and player cards

Among the most valuable features of Valorant YR1 Events, some noteworthy ones are the community battlepass, YR1 event pass, and player cards.

Come celebrate VALORANT's One year with us. The VALORANT Anniversary event starts NOW! Click through for more details. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/la7Nm4hqzf — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 2, 2021

COMMUNITY BATTLEPASS

The community battlepass follows the same concept of battlepass with a twist. Usually, Riot introduces the battlepass as a process to earn exciting rewards just by playing the game. But this time around, players from the community can vote which Sprays, Gun Buddies and titles they deem best for their own region.

After the voting period ends, the top voted rewards will be added to the community battlepass, which will be available for the duration of June 13th to June 25th.

YR1 EVENT PASS

Riot also promised to introduce a new pass system which will be given out to every single Valorant player, free of cost. This pass will contain Episode 3 Player Card, a Gun Buddy, etc. While these rewards seem basic at first, they are different in their own manner.

All drops will feature exclusive items from previous battlepasses that came before. The YR1 Event pass will be available from June 23th to July 6th.

PLAYER CARDS

As Valorant celebrates its YR1 Events, the players will be handed three Player Cards from the three previous Episodes. The Valorant players will be given three chances to redeem these three Player Cards. Here is how to get them:

Episode 1 Player Card: No set information is given on where to redeem this card from. The card will be available on June 9.

Episode 2 Player Card: The player card will be redeemable on June 14 through a special YR1 Prime Gaming Drop.

Episode 3 Player Card: This Player Card will be given out as a reward for the YR1 Event Pass.

