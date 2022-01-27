Valorant to receive next Agent in Episode 4 Act 3, Riot to skip both map and Agent in Act 2

Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 will not bring a new map or agent to the game, as Executive Producer, Anna Donlon revealed.

The developers have brought in either a new map or an agent with every Act. Similarly, Episode 4 - Disruption brought a new Filipino Duelist agent, Neon, and a new battlepass on January 11, 2022.

Soon after its release, fans and the community were excited about the upcoming in-game content. However, recently in a 'Dev Diaries' video, Anna Donlon announced no agent or map to release in Episode 4 Act 2.

Developers recently revealed that they would instead focus on agent balance, map updates, promote good player behavior and improve the ranked experience.

Valorant Episode 4 Act 3 to bring new agent instead of Act 2, with first ever Community Battlepass

Valorant has emerged as one of the top tactical shooter games since its release, and has brought new in-game content to every Act. But this time, the developers believed in strengthening the foundation of the game, rather than bringing a new map or agent. Thus, they have decided to keep Episode 4 Act 2 for updates.

The game's Executive Producer, Anna Donlon revealed,

"Dreams like ours should be built on a super strong foundation. And that is going to be the overall theme of Act 2. Strengthening that foundation. We’ll be dedicating that Act to the overall health of our game."

This Act will receive more agent balances as it was promised in their last 'State of Agents' blog in December 2021. There will be some major agent changes, along with map updates. Anna further revealed,

"Well, first, and let’s get it out of the way, there will be no new Agent or Map in Act 2. Instead, lots and lots of updates that target Agent balance, existing maps, promoting good player behavior and an even better ranked experience...in Act 2, you’ll still get cool new skins and our first ever Community Battlepass. Our Premium Content team has been hard at work on all of that."

Episode 4 Act 3 will bring a new agent as the Executive Producer stated in the latest 'Dev Diaries' video. She also mentioned bringing Valorant's first-ever Community Battlepass to the players.

2022 is expected to be a big year for players and developers as more new and exciting in-game features and content come on the way in the future.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul