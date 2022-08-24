Valorant Champions 2022 Event Pass: How much XP does it take to complete the event?

Valorant has introduced a new Champions 2022 Event Pass with the release of Patch 5.04. The theme of the pass is the upcoming Valorant Champions 2022 tournament, which includes multiple in-game rewards to celebrate the event.

Players can unlock several cosmetic items by grinding their way to the last tier of the event pass. Riot Games is also celebrating the upcoming major tournament by releasing the Champions 2022 skin bundle, which is available for players to purchase in the store right now.

Players looking to get in-game rewards without spending credits can do so with the Champions 2022 Event Pass.

How much XP do players need to complete Valorant's Champions 2022 Event Pass?

The Champions 2022 Event Pass is a seven-tier long seasonal Battlepass that will last for the next 28 days. Players will have to unlock all the tiers to get their rewards before September 21, 2022.

The completion of the Battlepass will award players with 1,31,700 XP. Listed below is the complete list of tiers from the event pass and their respective XP:

Tier 1 : Champions 2022 Jett Diff Spray - 7,500 XP

: Champions 2022 Jett Diff Spray - 7,500 XP Tier 2 : Gamer Title - 9,700 XP

: Gamer Title - 9,700 XP Tier 3 : 10 Radianite Points - 12,700 XP

: 10 Radianite Points - 12,700 XP Tier 4 : Champions 2022 Nice! Player Card - 16,500 XP

: Champions 2022 Nice! Player Card - 16,500 XP Tier 5 : Potato Title - 21,400 XP

: Potato Title - 21,400 XP Tier 6 : 10 Radianite Points - 27,800 XP

: 10 Radianite Points - 27,800 XP Tier 7: Champions 2022 Dad Hat Buddy - 36,100 XP

One of the quickest ways to tear through the Valorant Champions 2022 Event Pass is to earn XP through weekly challenges and daily missions. Furthermore, players can grind playlists like Spike Rush, Deathmatch, and Unrated to get XP without affecting their competitive rank.

The Champions 2022 Event Pass is similar to the Lunar Celebration and the Arcane Pass, both of which were previously introduced to Valorant by Riot Games. The items in the event pass represent the Valorant Champions 2022 tournament, as all the cosmetics have been made surrounding the theme of the upcoming league.

Players who are interested in more premium rewards can also purchase the Episode 5 Act 2 Battlepass, where they will get three brand new skin lines, namely: Immortalized, Piedra del Sol, and Premiere Collision.

Aside from the skins, players can also enjoy other in-game cosmetic items with the purchase of the regular Battlepass. The regular Battlepass will also include some free items, such as a free side-arm skin, a few Radianite Points, Titles, Gun buddies, and Playercards.

Riot Games has introduced the Champions 2022 Event Pass as a free addition for all players to celebrate the Valorant Champions 2022 tournament.

ValorLeaks | Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks



Watch Champions on the respective dates to earn the drop.



Fire Title : Aug 31 - Sept 13

Champions Curse Spray : Sept 16-17

VCT Champions Hero Card : Watch Finals on Sept 18 Champions 2022 Twitch Drops | #VALORANT Watch Champions on the respective dates to earn the drop.Fire Title : Aug 31 - Sept 13Champions Curse Spray : Sept 16-17VCT Champions Hero Card : Watch Finals on Sept 18 Champions 2022 Twitch Drops | #VALORANT Watch Champions on the respective dates to earn the drop.Fire Title : Aug 31 - Sept 13Champions Curse Spray : Sept 16-17VCT Champions Hero Card : Watch Finals on Sept 18 https://t.co/2ZVPVfCFp4

Players who are interested in watching the tournament will be able to do so on Twitch. As an added bonus for the viewers tuning in, Riot will offer Twitch drops that will be available exclusively during the airing of the tournament. Valorant Champions 2022 will be held between August 31- September 21.

