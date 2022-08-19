Valorant Champions 2022 Event Pass: All upcoming player cards, sprays, and more

With Valorant's biggest event of the year - Champions 2022 - being around the corner, players worldwide have the opportunity to get their hands on a few limited edition cosmetics through various methods.

Riot Games is expected to release the Valorant Champions 2022 skin collection in the coming days, along with an in-game Event Pass and broadcast drops that fans can collect for free.

Sixteen of the top rosters in the world fought their way through various stages of the year-long VCT circuit to earn a well-deserved spot in the Valorant Champions 2022. The tournament, scheduled to be held in Istanbul, Turkey, is the most celebrated event. It will allow fans to witness their favorite teams competing at the apex of Valorant esports between August 31 and September 18.

Valorant Champions 2022 in-game Event Pass: Player cards, spray, gun buddy, Radianite Points

The Champions 2022 skin collection is one of the game's most anticipated in-game cosmetic releases. However, alongside the Champions collection, Riot Games has also included a free Event Pass through which players can collect several in-game items for free.

The Champions Event Pass will arrive in-game on August 23 at 2:00 pm PDT/ 2:30 am IST (the next day). Players will have time until September 21 to earn the required amount of XP and complete the free Event Pass.

The contents of the upcoming Event Pass are as such:

Level 1 - “Jett Diff” Spray

Level 2 - “Gamer” Title

Level 3 - 10 Radianite Points

Level 4 - “NICE!” Player Card

Level 5 - “Potato” Title

Level 6 - 10 Radianite Points

Level 7 - “Champions 2022 Dad Hat” Buddy

Players can complete seven tiers of events to earn various unique rewards, with the required XP for the tiers increasing with each level. Players will have access to 1 spray, two player titles, one player card, 20 Radiantite Points, and one gun buddy.

Champions 2022 Phantom, Butterfly Knife, player card, and gunbuddy (Image via Riot Games)

In addition to the Champions Event Pass, Riot Games will also release their Champions 2022 skin collection, featuring a Phantom and Butterfly Knife, among other items. There will also be free drops on Twitch and YouTube, allowing fans worldwide to avail of exclusive items.

The developers at Riot also have something in store for the game's audience, as a few locations on various maps will be dressed up in the Champions flair.

Similar to all other in-game items associated with Champions 2022, the content of the Event Pass will be limited. It will not be available in the game after the expiry of the event on September 21.

