Valorant Champions 2022: Complete schedule and format revealed

With the conclusion of the various VCT Last Chance Qualifier events all over the world, sixteen Valorant rosters have sealed their spot for the Valorant Champions 2022. The tournament is scheduled to be held in Istanbul from August 31 to September 18, and will be open to a live audience.

Valorant Champions 2022 will feature 16 teams, who qualified on the basis of their performance in Valorant Champions Tour events throughout the year. 12 teams have qualified as a result of their Circuit Point standings, which are collected throughout the year by competing in the various VCT Challengers and Masters events.

The remaining four teams have qualified for Valorant Champions after securing a victory in their respective Last Chance Qualifier tournaments.

Teams like PRX, FPX, OpTic Gaming, and Fnatic will enter the tournament as favorites to win the title. Several other teams like EDward Gaming, BOOM Esports, 100 Thieves, and more will enter as underdogs.

Here are all the sixteen Valorant squads who will fly to Istanbul to compete for the grand title of Valorant Champions 2022:

OpTiC Gaming (#1 seed, NA Circuit Points)

XSET (#2 seed, NA Circuit Points)

100 Thieves (Winner, NA Last Chance Qualifier)

FunPlus Phoenix (#1 seed, EMEA Circuit Points)

Fnatic (#2 seed, EMEA Circuit Points)

Team Liquid (Winners, EMEA Last Chance Qualifier)

ZETA DIVISION (#1 seed, Japan Circuit Points)

DRX (#1 seed, Korea Circuit Points)

LOUD (#1 seed, Brazil Circuit Points)

Leviatan (#1 seed, LATAM Circuit Points)

KRÜ Esports (Winners, SA Last Chance Qualifier)

FURIA (Runners-up, SA Last Chance Qualifier)

Paper Rex (#1 seed, APAC Circuit Points)

Xerxia (#2 seed, APAC Circuit Points)

BOOM Esports (Winners, APAC Last Chance Qualifier)

EDward Gaming (Winners, East-Asia Last Chance Qualifier)

Riot Games reveal complete schedule for Valorant Champions Istanbul 2022

Format

Similar to the tournament's inaugural edition, Valorant Champions 2022 will split the competing teams into groups of four, after which they will engage in a double-elimination bracket to earn a playoffs spot.

Two teams from each group will advance to the playoffs. The eight teams that qualify for the playoffs will compete in another double-elimination bracket to determine the tournament's winners.

Groups

The sixteen Valorant teams that will compete in Istanbul for the Valorant Champions trophy have been split into four groups for the initial stage of the tournament. The group allotment is as such:

Group A

Paper Rex

Edward Gaming

Leviatán

Team Liquid

Group B

Optic Gaming

BOOM Esports

ZETA DIVISION

LOUD

Group C

FPX

KRÜ Esports

XSET

XERXIA

Group D

DRX

FURIA Esports

FNATIC

100 Thieves

Complete Schedule

Riot Games has revealed the complete schedule for the upcoming tournament.

Group Stage schedule:

Day 1

Paper Rex vs EDward Gaming: Match A1 - Wednesday, August 31 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST /7.30 pm IST

Match A1 - Wednesday, August 31 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST /7.30 pm IST Leviatan vs Team Liquid: Match C2 - Wednesday, August 31 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

Day 2

ZETA DIVISION vs LOUD: Match B2 - Thursday, September 1 - 5.00 am PDT / 2.00 pm CEST / 5.30 pm IST

Match B2 - Thursday, September 1 - 5.00 am PDT / 2.00 pm CEST / 5.30 pm IST OpTic Gaming vs BOOM Esports : Match B1 - Thursday, September 1 - 8.00 am PDT / 5.00 pm CEST / 8.30 pm IST

: Match B1 - Thursday, September 1 - 8.00 am PDT / 5.00 pm CEST / 8.30 pm IST Winner of (A1 vs A2): Match A3 - Thursday, September 1 - 11.00 am PDT / 8.00 pm CEST / 11.30 pm IST

Day 3

DRX vs FURIA: Match D1 - Friday, September 2 - 5.00 am PDT / 2.00 pm CEST / 5.30 pm IST

Match D1 - Friday, September 2 - 5.00 am PDT / 2.00 pm CEST / 5.30 pm IST Fnatic vs 100 Thieves : Match D2 - Friday, September 2 - 8.00 am PDT / 5.00 pm CEST / 8.30 pm IST

: Match D2 - Friday, September 2 - 8.00 am PDT / 5.00 pm CEST / 8.30 pm IST Winner of (B1 vs B2): Match B3 - Friday, September 2 - 11.00 am PDT / 8.00 pm CEST / 11.30 pm IST

Day 4

XSET vs XERXIA: Match C2 - Saturday, September 3 - 5.00 am PDT / 2.00 pm CEST / 5.30 pm IST

Match C2 - Saturday, September 3 - 5.00 am PDT / 2.00 pm CEST / 5.30 pm IST FPX vs KRU Esports : Match C1 - Saturday, September 3 - 8.00 am PDT / 5.00 pm CEST / 8.30 pm IST

: Match C1 - Saturday, September 3 - 8.00 am PDT / 5.00 pm CEST / 8.30 pm IST Winner of (D1 vs D2): Match D3 - Saturday, September 3 - 11.00 am PDT / 8.00 pm CEST / 11.30 pm IST

Day 5

Winner of (C1 vs C2): Match C3 - Sunday, September 4 - 5.00 am PDT / 2.00 pm CEST / 5.30 pm IST

Match C3 - Sunday, September 4 - 5.00 am PDT / 2.00 pm CEST / 5.30 pm IST Loser of (A1 vs A2) : Match A4 - Sunday, September 4 - 8.00 am PDT / 5.00 pm CEST / 8.30 pm IST

: Match A4 - Sunday, September 4 - 8.00 am PDT / 5.00 pm CEST / 8.30 pm IST Loser of (B1 vs B2): Match B4 - Sunday, September 4 - 11.00 am PDT / 8.00 pm CEST / 11.30 pm IST

Day 6

Loser of (D1 vs D2): Match D4 - Monday, September 5 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST

Match D4 - Monday, September 5 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST Loser of (C1 vs C2): Match C4 - Monday, September 5 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

Dark Day

No matches: Tuesday, September 6

Day 7

TBD: Decider (B) - Wednesday, September 7 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST

Decider (B) Wednesday, September 7 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST TBD: Decider (A) - Wednesday, September 7 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

Day 8

TBD: Decider (D) - Thursday, September 8 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST

Decider (D) - Thursday, September 8 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST TBD: Decider (C) - Thursday, September 8 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

Playoffs schedule:

Day 9

TBD: Upper Quarterfinals - Friday, September 9 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST

Upper Quarterfinals - Friday, September 9 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST TBD: Upper Quarterfinals - Friday, September 9 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

Day 10

TBD: Upper Quarterfinals - Saturday, September 10 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST

Upper Quarterfinals - Saturday, September 10 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST TBD: Upper Quarterfinals - Saturday, September 10 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

Day 11

TBD: Upper Semifinals - Sunday, September 11 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST

Upper Semifinals - Sunday, September 11 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST TBD: Upper Semifinals - Sunday, September 11 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

Day 12

TBD: Lower Round 1 - Monday, September 12 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST

Lower Round 1 - Monday, September 12 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST TBD: Lower Round 1 - Monday, September 12 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

Day 13

TBD: Lower Round 2 - Tuesday, September 13 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST

Lower Round 2 - Tuesday, September 13 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST TBD: Lower Round 2 - Tuesday, September 13 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

Dark Days

No matches: Wednesday, September 14 - Thursday, September 15

Day 14

TBD: Upper Final - Friday, September 16 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST

Upper Final - Friday, September 16 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST TBD: Lower Semifinal - Friday, September 16 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST

Day 15

TBD: Lower Finals - Saturday, September 17 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST

Day 16

TBD: Grand Finals - Sunday, September 18 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST

All the matches will be conducted in a series of best-of-threes, with the exception of the Lower Finals and Grand Finals, which will be best-of-fives.

