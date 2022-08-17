Valorant Champions 2022: Complete schedule and format revealed

With the conclusion of the various VCT Last Chance Qualifier events all over the world, sixteen Valorant rosters have sealed their spot for the Valorant Champions 2022. The tournament is scheduled to be held in Istanbul from August 31 to September 18, and will be open to a live audience.
Valorant Champions 2022 will feature 16 teams, who qualified on the basis of their performance in Valorant Champions Tour events throughout the year. 12 teams have qualified as a result of their Circuit Point standings, which are collected throughout the year by competing in the various VCT Challengers and Masters events.
The remaining four teams have qualified for Valorant Champions after securing a victory in their respective Last Chance Qualifier tournaments.
Teams like PRX, FPX, OpTic Gaming, and Fnatic will enter the tournament as favorites to win the title. Several other teams like EDward Gaming, BOOM Esports, 100 Thieves, and more will enter as underdogs.
Here are all the sixteen Valorant squads who will fly to Istanbul to compete for the grand title of Valorant Champions 2022:
- OpTiC Gaming (#1 seed, NA Circuit Points)
- XSET (#2 seed, NA Circuit Points)
- 100 Thieves (Winner, NA Last Chance Qualifier)
- FunPlus Phoenix (#1 seed, EMEA Circuit Points)
- Fnatic (#2 seed, EMEA Circuit Points)
- Team Liquid (Winners, EMEA Last Chance Qualifier)
- ZETA DIVISION (#1 seed, Japan Circuit Points)
- DRX (#1 seed, Korea Circuit Points)
- LOUD (#1 seed, Brazil Circuit Points)
- Leviatan (#1 seed, LATAM Circuit Points)
- KRÜ Esports (Winners, SA Last Chance Qualifier)
- FURIA (Runners-up, SA Last Chance Qualifier)
- Paper Rex (#1 seed, APAC Circuit Points)
- Xerxia (#2 seed, APAC Circuit Points)
- BOOM Esports (Winners, APAC Last Chance Qualifier)
- EDward Gaming (Winners, East-Asia Last Chance Qualifier)
Riot Games reveal complete schedule for Valorant Champions Istanbul 2022
Format
Similar to the tournament's inaugural edition, Valorant Champions 2022 will split the competing teams into groups of four, after which they will engage in a double-elimination bracket to earn a playoffs spot.
Two teams from each group will advance to the playoffs. The eight teams that qualify for the playoffs will compete in another double-elimination bracket to determine the tournament's winners.
Groups
The sixteen Valorant teams that will compete in Istanbul for the Valorant Champions trophy have been split into four groups for the initial stage of the tournament. The group allotment is as such:
Group A
- Paper Rex
- Edward Gaming
- Leviatán
- Team Liquid
Group B
- Optic Gaming
- BOOM Esports
- ZETA DIVISION
- LOUD
Group C
- FPX
- KRÜ Esports
- XSET
- XERXIA
Group D
- DRX
- FURIA Esports
- FNATIC
- 100 Thieves
Complete Schedule
Riot Games has revealed the complete schedule for the upcoming tournament.
Group Stage schedule:
Day 1
- Paper Rex vs EDward Gaming: Match A1 - Wednesday, August 31 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST /7.30 pm IST
- Leviatan vs Team Liquid: Match C2 - Wednesday, August 31 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST
Day 2
- ZETA DIVISION vs LOUD: Match B2 - Thursday, September 1 - 5.00 am PDT / 2.00 pm CEST / 5.30 pm IST
- OpTic Gaming vs BOOM Esports: Match B1 - Thursday, September 1 - 8.00 am PDT / 5.00 pm CEST / 8.30 pm IST
- Winner of (A1 vs A2): Match A3 - Thursday, September 1 - 11.00 am PDT / 8.00 pm CEST / 11.30 pm IST
Day 3
- DRX vs FURIA: Match D1 - Friday, September 2 - 5.00 am PDT / 2.00 pm CEST / 5.30 pm IST
- Fnatic vs 100 Thieves: Match D2 - Friday, September 2 - 8.00 am PDT / 5.00 pm CEST / 8.30 pm IST
- Winner of (B1 vs B2): Match B3 - Friday, September 2 - 11.00 am PDT / 8.00 pm CEST / 11.30 pm IST
Day 4
- XSET vs XERXIA: Match C2 - Saturday, September 3 - 5.00 am PDT / 2.00 pm CEST / 5.30 pm IST
- FPX vs KRU Esports: Match C1 - Saturday, September 3 - 8.00 am PDT / 5.00 pm CEST / 8.30 pm IST
- Winner of (D1 vs D2): Match D3 - Saturday, September 3 - 11.00 am PDT / 8.00 pm CEST / 11.30 pm IST
Day 5
- Winner of (C1 vs C2): Match C3 - Sunday, September 4 - 5.00 am PDT / 2.00 pm CEST / 5.30 pm IST
- Loser of (A1 vs A2): Match A4 - Sunday, September 4 - 8.00 am PDT / 5.00 pm CEST / 8.30 pm IST
- Loser of (B1 vs B2): Match B4 - Sunday, September 4 - 11.00 am PDT / 8.00 pm CEST / 11.30 pm IST
Day 6
- Loser of (D1 vs D2): Match D4 - Monday, September 5 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST
- Loser of (C1 vs C2): Match C4 - Monday, September 5 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST
Dark Day
- No matches: Tuesday, September 6
Day 7
- TBD: Decider (B) - Wednesday, September 7 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST
- TBD: Decider (A) - Wednesday, September 7 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST
Day 8
- TBD: Decider (D) - Thursday, September 8 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST
- TBD: Decider (C) - Thursday, September 8 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST
Playoffs schedule:
Day 9
- TBD: Upper Quarterfinals - Friday, September 9 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST
- TBD: Upper Quarterfinals - Friday, September 9 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST
Day 10
- TBD: Upper Quarterfinals - Saturday, September 10 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST
- TBD: Upper Quarterfinals - Saturday, September 10 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST
Day 11
- TBD: Upper Semifinals - Sunday, September 11 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST
- TBD: Upper Semifinals - Sunday, September 11 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST
Day 12
- TBD: Lower Round 1 - Monday, September 12 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST
- TBD: Lower Round 1 - Monday, September 12 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST
Day 13
- TBD: Lower Round 2 - Tuesday, September 13 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST
- TBD: Lower Round 2 - Tuesday, September 13 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST
Dark Days
- No matches: Wednesday, September 14 - Thursday, September 15
Day 14
- TBD: Upper Final - Friday, September 16 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST
- TBD: Lower Semifinal - Friday, September 16 - 10.00 am PDT / 7.00 pm CEST / 10.30 pm IST
Day 15
- TBD: Lower Finals - Saturday, September 17 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST
Day 16
- TBD: Grand Finals - Sunday, September 18 - 7.00 am PDT / 4.00 pm CEST / 7.30 pm IST
All the matches will be conducted in a series of best-of-threes, with the exception of the Lower Finals and Grand Finals, which will be best-of-fives.