Full list of Phantom skins in Valorant as of Episode 4 Act 3

Skins are a significant part of Valorant as they help players represent themselves in a unique way. The skin list continues to move forward with new Episodes and Acts as Riot Games provides new Battle Passes and bundles for players to acquire.

Phantom is the most picked rifle in the game after Vandal. Due to its high fire rate and suppressed nature, players often prefer this over Vandal. Not only does it suppress bullet tracers, but it also provides faster TTK (Time to Kill) for spray and pray players.

At times, it is alright not to hit headshots with perfect accuracy. In those days, Phantom might be the best friend that players need. There are 37 Phantom skins in Valorant as of Episode 4 Act 3, and there is no reason not to style the gun with some beautiful colors on it.

This listicle will include all the Phantom skins that currently exist in the game.

List of all the Phantom skins released in Valorant, including the ones in Episode 4 Act 3

Skins in Valorant can be purchased through Valorant Points (VP). To acquire VP, players must spend real-life currency.

Skins can be purchased when available in the store, although players might have to wait until they get their desired skin in the store rotation. The price of the skins varies depending on what class the skin is. Some skins can be purchased when available in the Night Market, which is comparatively cheaper than the regular Valorant store.

Here are the types of skin classes available in Valorant, and the cost of the skins defers from class to class:

Select Edition: 875 VP per skin

875 VP per skin Deluxe Edition: 1275 VP per skin

1275 VP per skin Premium Edition: 1775 VP per skin

1775 VP per skin Ultra Edition: 2475 VP per skin

2475 VP per skin Exclusive Edition: The price for Exclusive Edition skins varies; all are above 2475 VP

As of now, there are 37 Phantom skins in Valorant, which also includes skins available in the Battle Pass. All the Phantom skins in the game are listed as of Episode 4 Act 3.

Battle Pass exclusive Phantom skins

These skins are only available through the purchase of Battle Pass within the game, and players must use VP to purchase the Battle Pass.

Kingdom Phantom

Kingdom Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Serenity Phantom

Serenity Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Infinity Phantom

Infinity Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Lightwave Phantom

Lightwave Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Artisan Phantom

Artisan Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Aero Phantom

Aero Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Velocity Phantom

Velocity Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Hue Shift Phantom

Hue Shift Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Select Edition Phantom skins

These are base-tier Phantom skins with no animations or finishers. They can be purchased for very little VP and are comparatively cheaper.

Galleria Phantom

Galleria Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Rush Phantom

Rush Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Smite Phantom

Smite Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Deluxe Phantom Skins

Deluxe skins aren't exactly premium skins, but they do deliver some animations and better body designs over the select skins.

Avalanche Phantom

Avalanche Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Prism Phantom

Prism Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Winterwunderland Phantom

Winterwunderland Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Silvanus Phantom

Silvanus Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Minima Phantom

Minima Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Snowfall Phantom

Snowfall Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Tigris Phantom

Tigris Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Team Ace Phantom

Team Ace Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Premium Edition Phantom skins

Premium skins arrive with top-tier animations and beautiful body designs that separate them from the other skins in the game.

Oni Phantom

Oni Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Nebula Phantom

Nebula Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Spline Phantom

Spline Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Ion Phantom

Ion Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Celestial Phantom

Celestial Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant Go! Vol 1

Valorant Go! Vol 1 (Image via Riot Games)

Prime 2.0 Phantom

Prime 2.0 Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Recon Phantom

Recon Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Radiant Crisis 001 Phantom

Radiant Crisis 001 (Image via Riot Games)

Undercity Phantom

Undercity Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Doodle Buds Phantom

Doodle Buds Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Xenohunter Phantom

Xenohunter Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Exclusive Edition Phantom skins

The highest tier available for skins is the exclusive edition. Some arrive during special events, while a few possess traits that make them special.

Singularity Phantom

Singularity Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

BlastX Phantom

BlastX Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Glitchpop Phantom

Glitchpop Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Ruination Phantom

Ruination Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Spectrum Phantom

Spectrum Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

RGX 11Z Pro Phantom

RGX 11Z Pro Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Protocol 781-A Phantom (Ultimate Edition)

Protocol 781-A Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Apart from the Battle Pass exclusive Phantom skins, all the skins listed above are available for sale whenever they show up in the store rotation in Valorant. Further discounts are also available upon purchase when the Night Market arrives every season.

