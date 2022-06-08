Full list of Phantom skins in Valorant as of Episode 4 Act 3

Skins are a significant part of Valorant as they help players represent themselves in a unique way. The skin list continues to move forward with new Episodes and Acts as Riot Games provides new Battle Passes and bundles for players to acquire.
Phantom is the most picked rifle in the game after Vandal. Due to its high fire rate and suppressed nature, players often prefer this over Vandal. Not only does it suppress bullet tracers, but it also provides faster TTK (Time to Kill) for spray and pray players.
At times, it is alright not to hit headshots with perfect accuracy. In those days, Phantom might be the best friend that players need. There are 37 Phantom skins in Valorant as of Episode 4 Act 3, and there is no reason not to style the gun with some beautiful colors on it.
This listicle will include all the Phantom skins that currently exist in the game.
List of all the Phantom skins released in Valorant, including the ones in Episode 4 Act 3
Skins in Valorant can be purchased through Valorant Points (VP). To acquire VP, players must spend real-life currency.
Skins can be purchased when available in the store, although players might have to wait until they get their desired skin in the store rotation. The price of the skins varies depending on what class the skin is. Some skins can be purchased when available in the Night Market, which is comparatively cheaper than the regular Valorant store.
Here are the types of skin classes available in Valorant, and the cost of the skins defers from class to class:
- Select Edition: 875 VP per skin
- Deluxe Edition: 1275 VP per skin
- Premium Edition: 1775 VP per skin
- Ultra Edition: 2475 VP per skin
- Exclusive Edition: The price for Exclusive Edition skins varies; all are above 2475 VP
As of now, there are 37 Phantom skins in Valorant, which also includes skins available in the Battle Pass. All the Phantom skins in the game are listed as of Episode 4 Act 3.
Battle Pass exclusive Phantom skins
These skins are only available through the purchase of Battle Pass within the game, and players must use VP to purchase the Battle Pass.
Kingdom Phantom
Serenity Phantom
Infinity Phantom
Lightwave Phantom
Artisan Phantom
Aero Phantom
Velocity Phantom
Hue Shift Phantom
Select Edition Phantom skins
These are base-tier Phantom skins with no animations or finishers. They can be purchased for very little VP and are comparatively cheaper.
Galleria Phantom
Rush Phantom
Smite Phantom
Deluxe Phantom Skins
Deluxe skins aren't exactly premium skins, but they do deliver some animations and better body designs over the select skins.
Avalanche Phantom
Prism Phantom
Winterwunderland Phantom
Silvanus Phantom
Minima Phantom
Snowfall Phantom
Tigris Phantom
Team Ace Phantom
Premium Edition Phantom skins
Premium skins arrive with top-tier animations and beautiful body designs that separate them from the other skins in the game.
Oni Phantom
Nebula Phantom
Spline Phantom
Ion Phantom
Celestial Phantom
Valorant Go! Vol 1
Prime 2.0 Phantom
Recon Phantom
Radiant Crisis 001 Phantom
Undercity Phantom
Doodle Buds Phantom
Xenohunter Phantom
Exclusive Edition Phantom skins
The highest tier available for skins is the exclusive edition. Some arrive during special events, while a few possess traits that make them special.
Singularity Phantom
BlastX Phantom
Glitchpop Phantom
Ruination Phantom
Spectrum Phantom
RGX 11Z Pro Phantom
Protocol 781-A Phantom (Ultimate Edition)
Apart from the Battle Pass exclusive Phantom skins, all the skins listed above are available for sale whenever they show up in the store rotation in Valorant. Further discounts are also available upon purchase when the Night Market arrives every season.