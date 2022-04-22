10 best Phantom skins in Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 Ranked

Out of the many weapons in Valorant, the Phantom is one such gun that is versatile and has the potential to prove its worth in the right hands. This is the second assault rifle option with lower recoil after Vandal.

Since its inception, the game has adopted a free-to-play model. This has resulted in monetizing the in-game assets in the form of skins and cosmetics by the studio's developers. Multiple skins have been released for Phantom since 2020, with more to arrive in the future.

Players pick their favorites out of these skins and stick to them for a long time. This article will discuss the ten best Phantom skins used in Episode 4 Act 2 Ranked.

Some of the best Phantom skins used in Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 Ranked

Out of the two main assault rifles in Valorant, Phantom is mostly used to engage in close to medium-range combat. It offers a lower recoil with a higher rate of fire than Vandal and is most suitable for spraying down opponents.

Every week, the game brings new skins and cosmetics for weapons. These skins come in a bundle and include cosmetics for weapons like pistols, assault rifles, snipers, and more.

Although the game does not force anyone to buy skins, players can buy them to make the weapon look even more appealing to the eyes and delight them. These cosmetics only make the weapon look good and have no additional advantage to gameplay.

Here are the ten best Phantom skins used in Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 Ranked:

10) Doodle Buds Phantom

Doodle Buds Phantom can be bought for 1775 VP (Image via Valorant)

Doodle Buds is the latest collection that arrived in the game on April 13, bringing a unique concept compared to the other skins. Like most skins, these can evolve into more variants via Radianite Points.

The skin features certain characters on it, and upon getting kills, they start to get colored from being dual-tone. However, the Doodle Buds collection does not have a final kill animation and looks more like a normal phantom.

9) Protocol 781-A Phantom

Protocol 781-A Phantom can be bought for 2675 VP (Image via Valorant)

Protocol 781-A Phantom is the first-ever skin for the weapon that can speak. The skin comes with a premium tag as it is one of the costliest skins for the weapon in the game, and it was released on January 11, 2022.

There are three more variations that can be unlocked later. The final kill animation unlocks a holographic robot shooting down the player. This cosmetic gives a futuristic feel to the Phantom, and players may get it if they are a fan of skins talking back to them.

8) Singularity Phantom

Singularity Phantom can be bought for 2175 VP (Image via Valorant)

This Phantom skin came as part of the Singularity bundle in October 2020. It is considered one of the best cosmetics for the weapon for its design and final kill animation. Like other skins, it comes with more variations that can be unlocked later using Radianite Points.

Its final kill creates the illusion of a black hole, absorbing the player into the unknown. Considering the price, players have multiple options with this cosmetic. However, newer cosmetics have already arrived, and more are to come as the days go by.

7) Prime Phantom

Prime Phantom can be bought for 1775 VP (Image via Valorant)

The Prime 2.0 collection was brought into the game after the massive success of the predecessor, featuring one of the best Vandal skins ever. It was released last year in March.

This weapon cosmetic for Phantom is loud and feels soothing at the same time. Its final kill animation shows a bull knocking down the player and is similar to the first Prime bundle animation. Three more variations can also be unlocked but require a decent amount of Radianite Points.

6) BlastX Phantom

BlastX Phantom can be bought for 2175 VP (Image via Valorant)

The BlastX Phantom looks more like a toy gun and also gives a similar feel based on its sound and overall outlook. Its crispy bullet sound often helps to induce confidence to maintain the recoil better than some other skins for the weapon.

It also has more variations, unlocking different colors, which makes the weapon look even more appealing. Despite the cosmetic having a premium tag attached to it, players tend to buy it just for their convenience.

5) Ion Phantom

Ion Phantom can be bought for 1775 VP (Image via Valorant)

The ivory white Ion skin makes the Phantom look futuristic and sophisticated at the same time. The cosmetic arrived with the Ion bundle to the game in November 2020.

The skin is only presented with one variant. Considering the price, it is a bit on the higher side. The final kill animation blasts the player off into a blue energy ball, similar to the one rotating inside the weapon.

4) Oni Phantom

Oni Phantom can be bought for 1775 VP (Image via Valorant)

The Oni is one of the first premium bundles launched in the game that can evolve. This includes cosmetics for the Phantom weapon as well. To date, the Oni Phantom is considered one of the best skins for the weapon.

Like most other skins, it also comes with three variants that need to be unlocked using Radianite Points. The animation and the overall look have a traditional feel compared to most other cosmetics of the same weapon.

3) Glitchpop Phantom

Glitchpop Phantom can be bought for 2175 VP (Image via Valorant)

The Glitchpop bundle is one of those bundles in the game that adds a Cyberpunk-ish feel to the weapons. The bundle also includes cosmetics for the Phantom Assault Rifle. It was made available in the game last year in February.

The skin can evolve into three more variants at the cost of extra Radianite points. An explosive sound comes out of this weapon while the final kill animation finishes the enemy off with a cartoonish blast.

2) Ruination Phantom

Ruination Phantom can be bought for 2175 VP (Image via Valorant)

This cosmetic arrived as part of the Ruination bundle and is quite popular among players. It was released on July 8, 2021, and is one of the most premium-looking skins in the game.

This cosmetic adds a dark aura of multiple colors to the weapon. The final kill animation looks creepy where it hangs the player mid-air and, when in close proximity, turns its head towards the nearest player.

1) Spectrum Phantom

Spectrum Phantom can be bought for 2675 VP (Image via Valorant)

Spectrum Phantom is one of the best cosmetics for the weapon in the game. This is the first-ever bundle that has collaborated with an international star named Zedd. It was launched last year in September.

Its final kill animation creates a musical essence with rays of multiple colors spreading everywhere. The cosmetic makes the weapon look sleek, and the sound after the bullet gets fired is soothing to the ears. It is arguably one of the most desired and premium-looking skins in the game that comes with three more evolving variants.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

