Valorant Doodle Buds bundle: Weapon skins, players cards, and more announced

Valorant’s ecosystem is always thriving as new content gets added to the game with every single update. One such new addition arrives with the game’s 4.07 update and it is a new weapon bundle that features few of the most iconic characters ever made by Riot Games.

The new bundle is being called Doodle Buds and features chibi cartoons from both Valorant and League of Legends. Just like every other skin bundle in the game, this bundle will be available for a very limited time in the store and players can get their hands on it.

To give players a thorough insight into the game’s latest weapon bundle, this article will provide all kinds of information known so far about the new bundle that fans need to know.

All details known about Valorant’s Doodle Bud bundle

Like every Valorant bundle realeased so far, the new Doodle Bud bundle will include skins for a select number of weapons, and they are:

Ares

Marshal

Phantom

Shorty

Stinger

Each of these weapons have their own unique art style and are in the form of doodles. For instance, Ares' skin has doodles full of League of Legends characters, while the Phantom features characters from Valorant itself.

Along with these weapon skins, the bundle will also feature player cards that are full of character doodles and sprays.

In Valorant, skins are distributed in different classes because each one of them comes with various perks, like special animation, effects, and more. The following are the pricing of each weapon skin class that are available in the shooter game:

Select Edition: 875 VP

875 VP Deluxe Edition: 1,275 VP

1,275 VP Premium Edition: 1,775 VP

1,775 VP Ultra Edition: 2,475 VP

2,475 VP Exclusive Edition: Variable (more than 2,500 VP)

As per the leaked information, the new bundle will supposedly be a Premium Edition skin, and as a result the pricing might be kept around 9,000 VP including players cards and sprays. The skin will likely change its appearance with every kill and make the skin look different.

All of these things will be available in the game after the 4.07 update and will stay until April 27, 2022. Players who want to grab hold of these new items can do so during this time.

However, this doesn’t mean that players will only be able to buy them during this time, as the game’s algorithm can feature these items in the players' store from time to time. So, players can grab hold of these items from there as well after the bundle officially leaves from the store.

The bundle's content in detail

Phantom and Stinger skin: The skin’s doodle art includes Pheonix, Killjoy, Yoru, Sage, and more characters from the game.

Ares skin: This weapon skin particularly focuses on characters from League of Legends and includes characters like Jinx, Gwen, Yasuo, and more.

Marshal and Shorty skin: Features mascots from Riot Games in general, including tacti-cool bear and penguin from the game.

Player cards: There are going to be three different player cards that will be available with the new bundle and each of them will feature three different elements of Riot Games.

Sprays: Just like the above-mentioned player cards, the new Doodle Bud bundle will feature three different sprays that represent three elements.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan