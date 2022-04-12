Valorant 4.07 patch notes - Weapon balance, bug fixes, and more

Valorant has officially launched the latest patch, patch 4.07, bringing a slew of changes to the title, including a new LATAM server, weapon balance, new AFK detection, and several bug fixes.

Riot Games’ competitive first-person shooter, Valorant, has established itself as the top esports title since its release back in 2020. The game balances fast-paced, varied gunplay with an arsenal of unique agent-based abilities to deliver an easy-to-learn yet hard-to-master competitive experience. Paired with low spec requirements and free-to-play aspects, it quickly reached a massive audience.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Bulldog and Stinger head to the workbench, AFK detections get a buff for rotating modes, and we add a new LATAM server. Read Patch Notes 4.07: riot.com/3JAmW2y Bulldog and Stinger head to the workbench, AFK detections get a buff for rotating modes, and we add a new LATAM server. Read Patch Notes 4.07: riot.com/3JAmW2y https://t.co/Q7dIUNWbix

The Valorant Champions Tour is currently in the Stage 1 Masters, which is being held at Reyjkavik. While Patch 4.07 does not include any substantial changes, it is expected to be the last patch of the current act, Episode 4 Act 2.

Valorant patch 4.07 brings a new server, weapon update, and a slew of bug fixes

Valorant patch 4.07 is introducing a new server for the Latin American region, which is scheduled to be turned on right after the launch of the update. Patch 4.07 also brings minor weapon balance with Bulldog and Stinger featuring delayed firing inputs when bringing up the weapons to ADS.

With that being said, let’s take a look at Patch 4.07.

Server updates

Added a new set of servers in Latin America, which should help with latency in that region.

Scheduled to turn on not long after 4.07 is live!

Valorleaks | Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks



> Both the Bulldog and the Stinger will delay firing inputs when bringing up the weapon to ADS. This prevents you getting Burst Accuracy before raising your weapon. Patch 4.07 | #VALORANT > Both the Bulldog and the Stinger will delay firing inputs when bringing up the weapon to ADS. This prevents you getting Burst Accuracy before raising your weapon. Patch 4.07 | #VALORANT> Both the Bulldog and the Stinger will delay firing inputs when bringing up the weapon to ADS. This prevents you getting Burst Accuracy before raising your weapon.

Weapon updates

Bulldog and Stinger now have delayed firing inputs while bringing up the weapon to aim down the sights (ADS)

Prevents you from getting burst mode accuracy improvements before they finish raising your weapon.

Adds a slight cost to the decision to switch to burst firing mid-combat.

You can still begin firing immediately while switching back to full auto/hip fire mode.

Ability-based weapons* can now also be input-queued to equip after the current action

*These include: Chamber guns and ultimates for Neon, Jett, and Raze.

Agent updates

VALORANT Agents have been busy with a pretty frightening problem. Explore around the Shooting Range to find out what they're up to.

Store updates

Load times for the VP purchase page should now load in a matter of seconds (previously, it would take more than thirty seconds in some instances).

Social updates

Added new detections for different AFK-like behaviors in rotating game modes.

Friendly reminder that discriminatory behavior is not tolerated in VALORANT, and if brought to our attention, we will be reviewing the incidents on a case by case basis and determining an appropriate punishment accordingly. We will also be updating our Code of Conduct to be more specific and avoid any misinterpretation. —S&PD Team

Valorant patch 4.07's bug fixes

Agents

Fixed a bug where Yoru could use a weapon immediately at the end of his ultimate by exploiting an unwanted interaction with ropes.

Fixed a bug where it was possible to defuse the Spike while channeling abilities.

Skye’s Seekers can once again break through the destructible doors on Ascent.

Social

Fixed a bug where comms-restricted players could not listen to team voice chat.

Fixed a bug where players were not always immediately removed from the game after being banned.

Competitive

Fixed a bug that was causing performance bonuses to show at incorrect times.

Gameplay systems

Fixed an issue where briefly tapping the “Use Spike” button to plant the Spike could cause you to end up holding the Spike instead of your last equipped weapon.

Patch 4.07 is quite a minor patch as the team is gearing up for the launch of the next act. The next Valorant agent is expected to be an Initiator, with the leaked code name, “Bounty Hunter.”

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan