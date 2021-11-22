Valorant: How to redeem Arcane Jinx Player Card through Prime Gaming

Riot has been giving away game cosmetics to Valorant players all through November as part of the RiotX Arcane event that commemorates Arcane. The thrillingly successful Netflix series, Arcane, based on the League of Legends universe, recently finished its season 1 run. The latest reward is the Arcane Jinx player card for Valorant players to add to their collection.

Riot Games has had a stellar year. With a number of IPs, fresh updates, new content, and collaborations, they have kept players hooked onto their ecosytem. These efforts have been rightly recognized at The Esports Awards 2021 where Riot Games won 'Publisher of the Year.'

How to get hold of the 'Arcane Jinx' card in Valorant

The Arcane Jinx player card can be unlocked through Amazon Prime Gaming. Only an Amazon Prime subscriber can lay claim to the card. The Amazon Prime subscription gives players access to exclusive loot across other Riot games as well.

For players who don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, they can try the 30-day free trial. After doing so, they must visit this link to pair their Riot ID with their Prime Gaming account to claim the Arcane Jinx Player Card.

For players outside territories where Prime Gaming is offered, they're out of luck and will simply have to sit this one out as they will not be able to claim the Arcane Jinx Player Card.

RiotX Arcane is a massive event for the company and its products. The success of the series has led to its immediate renewal for Season 2. The RiotX Arcane event provided players with multiple in-game items and weapon skins across titles.

It also included the Radiant Crisis skin bundle, Arcane Pass and the Arcane Collector's Set. Before the Arcane Jinx card, players had a chance to redeem the Fishbones gun buddy, Arcane Poro gun buddy and the Loose Cannon spray.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This way of providing players with cosmetics successfully increased engagement and cross-promotion of almost all Riot Games titles.

Edited by Danyal Arabi