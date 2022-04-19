10 best Vandal skins in Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 Ranked

Valorant offers a great arsenal for players to choose from and dominate over their enemies. One such weapon among them is the Vandal, an assault rifle capable of one-tapping opponents at any given range.

The game has incorporated a free-to-play model since its inception. As a result, the developers and the studio need to monetize their assets using in-game skins and cosmetics that have to be purchased using real money. Since 2020, multiple Vandal skins have been released.

Out of these skins, different players choose their favorites and tend to stick to them for a long time. This article will discuss the ten best Vandal skins that are used in Episode 4 Act 2 Ranked.

Some of the best Vandal skins used in Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 Ranked

Valorant presents players with new skins and cosmetics every week. These skins are of weapons like Vandal, Phantom, Operator, and more and come in a bundle.

Out of these, Vandal is one of the most superior and most preferred weapons for engaging in fights of different ranges. It can one-tap enemies, which is why players buy different skins to make the weapon look even more appealing to the eyes.

Here are the ten best Vandal skins used in Valorant Episode 4 Act 2 Ranked:

10) Origin Vandal

Origin Vandal can be bought for 1775 VP (Image via Valorant)

The Origin Vandal came out as part of the Origin Bundle that was released on June 9, 2021. The weapon sounds like two heavy metals striking against each other when a player shoots an enemy down.

The inspection animation makes the gun float mid-air between the hands with some disks rotating. The Origin Vandal can evolve into other color variants after spending Radianite Points for each. It is used by a certain group of playerbases who are fans of metallic sounds.

9) Elderflame Vandal

Elderflame Vandal can be bought for 2475 VP (Image via Valorant)

Elderflame Vandal, part of the Elderflame Bundle, was one of the most hyped cosmetics upon its arrival on July 10, 2020. It was one of the most premium skins back then, and several players bought it for its animation that resembles a dragon.

This used to be one of the most used Vandal skins in Competitive, but its craze subsided when newer skins arrived, having better animations. It is also one of the costliest skins a player can buy, and only a handful of players use this skin in 2022.

8) Sentinels of Light Vandal

Sentinels of Light Vandal can be bought for 2175 VP (Image via Valorant)

Sentinels of Light Bundle was released on July 21, 2021, a year after the release of the Elderflame Bundle. The Vandal cosmetic in this bundle is one of the best in terms of looks and animation and manages to give a majestic vibe.

The appearance and animation of the skin make the weapon look heavier than usual, and the sound released after each shot leaves a soothing effect on the player. Despite its appealing looks, some players have chosen to use this skin, especially for the price.

7) Forsaken Vandal

Forsaken Vandal can be bought for 1775 VP (Image via Valorant)

Forsaken Vandal arrived with the Forsaken Bundle on April 27, 2021. It has two color variations instead of the usual four compared to the aforementioned skins, but it has a mixture of good looks and feel.

This resembles the skins from the Sovereign bundle that came out in 2020, and many players claim this cosmetic as the Sovereign Vandal. The final kill animation is also similar to that of the Sovereign bundle, giving a majestic feel and being euphonious at the same time.

6) Glitchpop Vandal

Gltchpop Vandal can be bought for 2175 VP (Image via Valorant)

Glitchpop Vandal arrived with the Glitchpop 2.0 bundle in 2021. Players loved the initial Glitchpop bundle that was released in 2020, urging the developers to release another iteration later.

This cosmetic also has a premium tag and can be evolved into three more variations with Radianite Points. The skin has a Cyberpunk-ish look, and the final kill animation finishes the enemy off with a cartoonish blast. The sound that comes out of this weapon is a bit on the louder side, but players love to use it in Competitive.

5) Gaia's Vengeance Vandal

Gaia's Vengeance Vandal can be bought for 1775 VP (Image via Valorant)

Gaia's Vengeance Bundle is a relatively newer cosmetic and arrived in the game on March 1, 2022. It is more like an all-rounder and quickly managed to be a favorite skin of many players.

Considering its price, it can evolve into four different color variations. Its appearance oozes out a magical vibe, while its final kill animation grows a tree at the death spot of the player. It's one of the most used skins, and certain players feel that its overall feel helps to focus and make the aim rock-steady.

4) RGX 11Z Pro Vandal

RGX 11Z Pro Vandal can be bought for 2175 VP (Image via Valorant)

This Vandal was a part of the RGX 11Z Pro bundle that came out on October 6, 2021. This is Valorant's first-ever cosmetic that shows players their kill count in the match. However, unlike CS:GO, it doesn't record a lifetime kill count.

The skin has a futuristic feel and comes with a premium tag. It can also evolve into three more color variations and is one of the best of its kind in the game. Players can choose to use this cosmetic over other skins for its overall feel, sound, and exuberant final kill animation. A second iteration of the bundle might be on its way in the next act.

3) Prime Vandal

Prime Vandal can be bought for 1775 VP (Image via Valorant)

Prime Vandal has been one of the best skins since its release in 2020. This cosmetic item has a mixture of soothing sounds and sublime looks, making players choose it over other skins. The final kill animation also looks grand.

While using Prime Vandal, players get the feeling that they can control the recoil of the weapon better. As a result, they tend to get their hands on this cosmetic, increasing their overall pick rate in Competitive matches.

2) Champions Vandal

Champions Vandal was available for 2675 VP (Image via Valorant)

Champions Vandal was available for a limited time in the game. It arrived as a part of the Champions Bundle between November 24 and December 12 and will never arrive at the shop or the Night Market in the future.

This cosmetic quickly became one of the best skins in the game as players loved its feel and animation. It was priced slightly higher, but this skin is exclusive and will be quite rare in the future. This cosmetic bundle was brought to celebrate the success of Valorant Champions 2021.

1) Reaver Vandal

Reaver Vandal can be bought for 1775 VP (Image via Valorant)

When players want to one-tap their enemies, Reaver Vandal becomes their go-to option. The cosmetic has a brilliant dark-themed aura that makes the weapon look heavy and dominating.

Its final kill animation is one of the best in the game, and the majority of Valorant's playerbase has acquired this skin in their inventory. Considering its price, it offers great variety and freshness simultaneously.

