Valorant: Release Date and Price of the Elderflame skin line

The entire Elderflame bundle will be the most expensive Valorant skin bundle yet.

The Ultra Edition skins are a tier below the Exclusive Edition, which might just turn out to be the most expensive tier.

Elderflame skin in Valorant (Screen Grab Via Riot Games)

Rarely do we see developers outdoing themselves when it comes to making weapon skins for their shooters. They’re either too busy with the various balance changes in the game or the bug and error fixes across a map while pushing out new game modes.

So when Riot Games came up with an Ultra Edition skin line that lets players kill their enemies with handheld dragons, fans were understandably excited.

Awaken the fire within. Unlock VALORANT’s first Ultra Edition Skins: Elderflame. Available in the store July 10. pic.twitter.com/1qrSKAjRTX — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) July 8, 2020

The four guns: Vandal, Frenzy, Judge and Operator are all replaced with a fire-breathing dragon, along with a fiery melee weapon and a whole new reload animation which just looks amazing.

The Vandal Screen Grab Via Riot Games

Screen Grab Via Riot Games

Screen Grab Via Riot Games

Screen Grab Via Riot Game

Screen Grab Via Riot Games

The kill animation is also quite stunning and has a dragon rain down flames on your opponent when you secure the final kill of the round.

Screen Grab Via Riot Games

Release Date and Price of the Elderflame skin in Valorant

Looking at just a preview of the weapons, we can say that the Elderflame skin line is one of the most unique weapon skins that an FPS genre has ever had.

The skins will be released in just a few hours, but they are incredibly expensive and will plough a hole through your savings. The entire bundle will cost you around 9990 VP which is roughly $95, making it the most expensive collection in Valorant.

Each gun will come at 2,475 VP ($24) which is as expensive as some of the lower-end bundles collectively.

However, even if the asking price is justified and the ‘How to train your dragon’ feel is worth every penny, many will not share the same opinion.

$95 is on a much higher level even for Riot’s standards. They have been releasing premium high-quality skins for League of legends for years but their ultimate skins cost a maximum of 3,250 RP or $25.

Moreover, some of Valorant's free-to-play competitors like Apex Legends have their most expensive skins cost just $18 while others like Call of Duty: Warzone and even Fortnite are selling theirs for much cheaper.

The Ultra Edition skins may not be the most expensive collection

The Valorant devs discussed a skin tier list a few days ago as they went over the hierarchy of skins in the game.

Valorant skin tier (Screen Grab Via HITSCAN-Ryan & Mysca)

The Ultra Edition is the second-highest in the tier and may not be the most expensive collection in Valorant. The Exclusive Edition, which Riot is yet to release, might just be worth far more than the $95 Elderflame.