Valorant data miner reveals new Origin Skin bundle for Episode 3 Act 1

Valorant data miners have revealed a new skin bundle for the upcoming Episode 3 Act 1.

With every new Act, Valorant developers come up with new weapon skins and cosmetics. Since the new Act is approaching in the next few weeks, players will get new weapon skins and cosmetics in-game. Some details of the upcoming season have started to leak as well.

Valorant data miners recently leaked the new Origin Skin Bundle for Episode 3 Act 1. It seems that the developers have given early access to DiegoteTV for the new Origin Skin Bundle.

The Origin Skin Bundle will have five Valorant weapon cosmetics

In the upcoming Episode 3 Act 1, developers are coming up with some huge changes. Players will get a new agent in-game, and some changes will be made to some of the older agents like Breach, Skye, Yoru, and Astra.

The developers have recently released a new Duality cinematic trailer which some people think is a hint of the upcoming changes of the game. However, some leaks suggest that players will get the Origin Skin Bundle with the new update. The bundle will have five weapon cosmetics.

1) Origin Vandal

The player with getting the Vandal with the new Origin skin.

2) Origin Operator

The Origin skin will be available to the Operator.

3) Origin Bucky

The upcoming Origin skin will be available for Bucky as well.

4) Origin Frenzy

Players will get the Origin skin with Frenzy. So, this will be available as a secondary weapon.

5) Origin Melee

The Origin skin will also be available with the melee weapon.

The Origin Skin will have a beautiful animation. In addition, it will be available in four different colors, i.e., Black, Red, Green, and White.

Fans are already excited about this new skin bundle. With new agents, new changes, and new skin bundles, the upcoming Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 will be exhilarating for the players.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 will start in the 3rd week of June.

