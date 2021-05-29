Valorant devs confirm upcoming changes in Breach and Skye's flashes along with minor changes in Yoru and Astra's abilities

Valorant devs have confirmed the upcoming changes in Breach and Skye's flashes along with minor changes in Yoru and Astra's abilities.

The developers always come up with something new to keep the game fresh and entertaining for the players. With a new agent every three months and a new map every six months, developers also make some additional changes to the old agents and maps if required.

With the upcoming Episode 3 Act 1, Valorant developers are coming up with another new agent. In addition to that, the developers have also planned some changes in Breach, Skye, Yoru, and Astra as well.

In the recent State of Agents, the developers revealed their future plans, as well as confirmed changes in Breach, Skye, Yoru, and Astra.

Changes to agents in Valorant:

John Goscicki, Character Producer at Riot Games, discussed the developers' plans for the future of the game. He also discussed the changes to Breach, Skye, Yoru and Astra:

We are looking into releasing updates to Breach, Skye, Yoru, and Astra.

For Breach and Skye he said:

The goal here is to provide Breach and Skye with more self-sufficiency, to do so, we’re looking to remove their ability to dish out 3 consecutive flashes.

For Breach we are looking to balance power across his kit, instead of it all sitting on his flash.

Riot is looking at Breach & Skye to remove their ability to dish out 3 consecutive flashes. | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/PqnFMIw7kl — Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) May 28, 2021

While mentioning the changes to Yoru he said:

We’re exploring an increase to the power within his unique playspace.

One of the big opportunities here is to make “Fakeout” a more impactful ability.

Valorant's latest agent Astra will also receive some changes in the upcoming updates. John Goscicki mentioned:

The galaxy brain Agent provides a specific playstyle to the game, but we’re looking to take some steps to add more counterplay to some of her play patterns that are too oppressive in coordinated play.

However, the exact time of these changes has not been revealed by the Valorant devs. However, it has been confirmed that the players will start to see these changes rolled out around Patch 3.0, and hopefully no later than 3.02.