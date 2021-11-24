Champions 2021 Valorant Bundle: Updated release date, individual skin price divisions, and more

Riot has confirmed that the Valorant Champions 2021, scheduled to be held in Berlin from December 1 to December 12, will have an exclusive cosmetic bundle in celebration of it. In 2021, Valorant players have seen a number of beautiful weapon skins being added to the game for the players to acquire and flaunt.

The confirmation of the exclusive weapons bundle comes on the heels of the drop of the official music video Die For You for Valorant Champions 2021. The community is justifiably excited about the new updates. All in all, it is turning out to be a thrilling event promised to live up to the expectations of the fans.

Here's a look at how much the Champions 2021 Collection Bundle will cost, when it will be released, and other information.

A brief overview of the relevant information regarding Champions 2021 Collection Bundle for Valorant players

The Champions 2021 Collection Bundle will be available in Valorant from November 24 to December 12. The bundle is set to be released at 5:00 pm EST. The weapon skins are time exclusive, as after the stipulated period ends they will not return again to the shop or the Night Market in the future.

The bundle will reportedly have the following items:

Vandal Skin

Melee Weapon - Karambit

Out of Greatness - Phoenix Card

Inspiration - Sage Card

Unbreakable - Brimstone Card

Champions Title

The Champions Bundle is priced at 6263 Valorant Points, as reported by prominent leaker ValorLeaks. This bundle will also give the players the option to buy individual skins. The Vandal skin is priced at 2675 Valorant Points and the Karambit will cost 5350 Valrant Points.

The whole bundle is quite expensive considering it only provides two weapon skins. One good thing about this is that half of the money will be distributed among the sixteen teams playing at the Championship. This is a neat little way for fans to show their support for teams while procuring these exclusive items.

The skins also bring in the 'CHAMPIONS' Aura. It is a gold highlight which is activated when the player is the top fragger in the game. The official song, Die For You, features heavily with the Vandal skin as the inspect and finisher both start playing the song.

Valorant Champions 2021 is sure to be the crowning event for the year-long VCT, and Riot has already started to build up the hype towards it.

