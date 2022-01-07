Valorant introduces new mech-themed Protocol 781-A skin bundle for the upcoming Episode 4 Act I

Valorant is set to drop the Protocol 781-A weapon skin bundle with the upcoming patch 4.0 next week. The upcoming weapon skin bundle is reportedly the first to be mechanically themed in the game.

Generally, with every new update, Valorant developers come up with weapon skin and cosmetics bundles. On this occasion, they are coming up with another unique skin bundle with the arrival of Episode 4 Act I.

Valorant Patch 4.0 is set to drop on 11 January 2022, and with the arrival of the new update, players will get access to the new Protocol 781-A bundle complete with a unique voice line feature.

More about Valorant’s upcoming Protocol 781-A Bundle

The upcoming mechanical-themed Protocol 781-A weapon skin bundle has some unique features that make it different from other bundles in the game. In every weapon skin bundle, developers prefer to add some exciting features to attract more players.

This time, they have imbued the weapon skin bundle with Voicelines or VO feature. With five upgrade levels instead of the usual four and a new Voiceline feature, Protocol 781-A will surely be one of the best weapon skin bundles in the game till date.

The upcoming Protocol 781-A weapon skin bundle belongs to the Ultimate Edition (PE) Tier in Valorant. This means the entire bundle will cost 9900 Valorant Points (VP). Players can also purchase the skins individually by spending around 2350VP.

Contents of the bundle

The upcoming Protocol 781-A weapon skin bundle will have five different weapon skins including four gun skins and one melee skin.

Protocol 781-A Phantom

Protocol 781-A Spectre

Protocol 781-A Bulldog

Protocol 781-A Sheriff

Melee

In addition, Protocol 781-A Gun Buddy, Protocol 781-A Card, and Protocol 781-A Spray will also be a part of this weapon skin bundle.

The skin bundle will be available in the store from 11 January 2022 with the arrival of the new update. Players will have 14 days to purchase the bundle before it is replaced.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul