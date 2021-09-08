Valorant Spectrum skin line: Price and release date of the upcoming cosmetic set

Riot Games has collaborated with the popular DJ and songwriter Zedd to bring the Spectrum skin line to Valorant.

Developers and Zedd have worked together to design the upcoming Spectrum skin bundle. The skin has a glowy and colorful look, with a well-designed and satisfying sound effect.

Aliana Miller, Global Influencer Programs Lead at Riot Games, revealed on Twitter that the Valorant and Zedd collaboration project took one and a half years to develop.

She also stated that the project idea was initiated with an "innocent Twitter chat" and thanked everyone who was a part of the project.

This project has been over 1.5 years in the making. What started as innocent Twitter chat to the "lets do cool shit together" convo, to now.



I am beyond proud of this collab. @Zedd, you have been a dream to work with. https://t.co/su2blDYWsr — Aliana (Ali) Miller (@AliMiller) September 7, 2021

Preeti Khanolkar, Senior Producer of Valorant at Riot Games, also revealed that Spectrum is the "most ambitious" skin line that has been made since the launch of Elderflame in Valorant.

Welcome to the most ambitious skins we've made since the Elderflame dragons!



There's a lot of features packed into these skins, which I know players will fall in love with just like we did.



Big thanks to @Zedd for inspiring the team and being such an awesome collaborator. :) https://t.co/Z1lDJpjTDp — Preeti Khanolkar (@Preeti_Riot) September 7, 2021

Price and Release of the Zedd themed Spectrum Skin Bundle in Valorant

Valorant's first celebrity collaboration with Zedd has brought the new Spectrum skin bundle which will drop on 8 September 2021, Wednesday. It will arrive with the Valorant Seventh Map, Fracture, in Episode 3 Act 2.

The new Spectrum skin bundle brings a unique experience for players, focusing more on sound design and its colorful visuals. However, it is the Exclusive Price tier skin line, which makes it cost 10,700 Valorant Points (VP).

It consists of the following weapon skins:

Spectrum Phantom

Spectrum Classic

Spectrum Bulldog

Spectrum Guardian

Waveform melee

All weapons can be upgraded up to four tier levels by using Radianite Points (RP). In the last tier, players will get a killer banner and a finisher. The finisher will have its color changed every time, based on the place and the spike being planted. Along with that, there will also be an appealing melody playing in the game.

Light up the match with this lightweight sidearm. An instant Classic. pic.twitter.com/IYn6g5rpiJ — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) September 7, 2021

Apart from the weapon skin, the bundle will also include a Spectrum gun buddy, a Zedd gun buddy, a Spectrum player card and a Spectrum spray. Players can go to the Valorant store to buy it in exchange for Valorant Points. The latter can be purchased from the store using real-life currency.

