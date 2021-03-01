Everything to know about the new Valorant Prime 2.0 weapon skins bundle

Valorant has unveiled its second bundle of Prime Collections with more weapon skins to collect.

The Prime collection launched on 2nd June 2020 with glowing feedback. It included weapon skins for five weapons along with a gun buddy, spray, and a player card. The bundle costs 7,100 VP. The items individually cost 11,825 VP.

The Prime 2.0 bundle will introduce five new weapon skins with evolution, a new set of gun buddies, sprays, and a player card. Like the first bundle, the Prime 2.0 bundle will also cost 7,100 VP, while each cosmetic will be sold for 11,825 VP.

The Prime 2.0 bundle will certainly be a fan favorite when it launches on 2nd March 2021 with the launch of Valorant Episode 2 Formation: Act 2.

The Valorant Prime Collection

Prime player card Image by Riot Games

The Prime Collection bundle is as follows:

Prime Collection (7,100 VP)

Prime Classic (1,775 VP)

Prime Spectre (1,775 VP)

Prime Guardian (1,775 VP)

Prime Vandal (1,775 VP)

Prime Axe (3,550 VP)

Prime Brick spray (325 VP)

Prime player card (375 VP)

Prime gun buddy (475 VP)

This collection became an instant fan-favorite. Riot Games is set to deliver on fan requests for more Prime weapon skins.

Following Glitchpop 2.0, Prime is the second collection to get a follow-up bundle in Valorant.

Prime 2.0, the next step of prime weapon skins

Prime 2.0 player card image by Riot Games

The Prime 2.0 bundle is the first time Prime Weapons will be introducing evolving weapon skins. The Prime 2.0 collection introduces a new variant of the melee weapon in Valorant in the form of Karambit.

Prime 2.0 Weapon skins Image by Riot Games

The Prime 2.0 Collection (7,100 VP)

Prime Frenzy (1,775 VP)

Prime Bucky (1,775 VP)

Prime Phantom (1,775 VP)

Prime Odin (1,775 VP)

Prime Karambit (3,550 VP)

Prime 2.0 sandwich spray (325 VP)

Prime 2.0 player card (375 VP)

Prime 2.0 gun buddy (475 VP)

Gun Buddy, Spray, and Player card Image by Riot Games

The Prime Collection will also be introducing levels to the weapons in Valorant. Each of the levels will be adding the following cosmetic changes:

Prime Frenzy Image by Riot Games

Prime Bucky Image by Riot Games

Prime Phantom Image by Riot Games

Prime Odin Image by Riot Games

Level 1-Custom Model, ADS reticle, and ejectable bullets

Level 2-Custom muzzle flash and firing audio; visual effects through gun’s vents and eyes on bull light up when firing.

Level 3-Custom equip animation with visual effects and audio; custom inspect the audio.

Level 4-Kill Banner and Finisher

Level 5-Gold Variant

Level 6-Green Variant

Level 7-Red Variant

Melee

Level 1-Custom Model

Level 2-Custom equip animation with visual effects and audio; custom swipe VFX and audio; custom inspect the audio.

The Prime 2.0 collection will be purchasable as individual items or as part of the bundle from 2nd March 2021, with the launch of Valorant Episode 2: Formation.