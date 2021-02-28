Valorant Astra release date, the possible release time of Episode 2 Act 2 for each region 

Valorant Episode 2 Act 2 will arrive with the new agent Astra along with the Battlepass and some more surprises!

Valorant Episode 2 Act 2 is scheduled to launch on 2 March 2021. The 2nd Act will be bringing a new duelist agent ,Astra. It would also introduce a new Battlepass to grind through.

She’s already got it all planned out. Harness the cosmos and control the fight as Astra, the newest Agent in VALORANT. pic.twitter.com/1vTKh25atc — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) February 27, 2021

Riot invited several influencers and press worldwide, including Sportskeeda, to try out Astra first-hand this weekend. This also included first-hand impressions on the latest Battlepass, which will be launched soon. It seems Riot Games will be releasing the new patch around the same time of the week like it did previously .

Valorant Episode 2 Act 2 and Astra possible release times

Valorant Episode 2 Act 2 is scheduled to launch on 2 March 2021, with the Patch Notes releasing on Tuesday, few hours prior to the Patch update. The agent has already been revealed, along with the battle pass.

Thus it's just a few days until these new things get implemented into the live game for everyone to access it.

The patch is expected to be available to download simultaneously across the world. Based on previous patch launch timings, the launch time for patch 2.1 can be speculated about.

Possible time for release of the new patch

PST 08:00 AM 2/03/2021

EST 11:00 AM 2/03/2021

GMT 04:00 PM 2/03/2021

IST 09:30 PM 2/03/2021

JST 01:00 AM 3/03/2021

Influencers are really amazed after trying out Astra in the Valorant early access

The early access event involved multiple influencers across the globe. This includes professional players as well as famous content creators, even from India.

If you have a big 🧠 then you will love this agent my friends 🥰 — Noizeeh (@MethodNoizeeh) February 27, 2021

Thanks to @PlayVALORANT I got to play the brand new agent early and ill be able to showcase all the new skins to you early on Twitter and a live stream on twitch tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/6QwGCn2aez — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) February 27, 2021

I had the lucky opportunity of trying out the NEW AGENT in Valorant 😍 you’ll find out very soon.. may have done a little video for it



thank you @BUK57 @PlayVALORANT !!



ps. the agent is so sick — con (@TheVampsCon) February 27, 2021

The new update will bring in more exciting stuff other than the just agent and the Battle pass.

Coming to Astra, the agent has left a 'big brain impression on these influencers. Astra will sure bring a big change to the meta, as hinted by the devs earlier in an Ask Valorant episode.

