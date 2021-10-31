×
New Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 battle pass player card potentially hints toward Agent 8

Riot Games potentially teased Agent 8 in the new Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 battle pass player card. (Image via Sportskeeda)
Pratiti Dhang
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Oct 31, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Feature

Valorant's Agent 8 mystery sustains as we head towards Episode 3 Act 3, which brings a new Sentinel agent named Chamber.

Chamber is allotted number 18 in the Valorant Protocol. Every agent in Valorant is assigned a number. However, one agent that is missing from the agent's numerical list is Agent 8.

Riot Games recently revealed the Episode 3 Act 3 battle pass and its rewards to the community. As with previous battle passes, it comprises several in-game cosmetics like gun buddies, weapon skins, sprays, and player cards. The developers have always teased their content for the next Act through these cosmetics, especially player cards.

Last one, for real this time. Obvious Agent teaser is obvious. But look closely…AGENT 8 SHOEHORNING CONTINUES. Next Agent is definitely Agent 8. No debate, sorry. | #VALORANT https://t.co/HZZgnEQ5cf

The popular Valorant lore enthusiast, Cynprel discovered a player card in Episode 3 Act 3 battle pass portraying an electric bolt resembling the number 8. This could be a potential clue that the next agent joining the Valorant Protocol is Agent 8.

Who is Agent 8 in Valorant?

Valorant was launched with nine agents, with Jett being assigned the number 10. Agent 8 has been missing since then.

The identity of Agent 8 remains a mystery in Valorant, even one year after its release. Valorant has revealed no information about the agent so far. However, many fans and the community are eagerly waiting for Agent 8 to come out and know its lore.

Below is the list of all the agents with the numbers assigned to them so far:

  1. Brimstone
  2. Viper
  3. Omen
  4. Killjoy
  5. Cypher
  6. Sova
  7. Sage
  8. ? (Agent 8 - unknown)
  9. Phoenix
  10. Jett
  11. Reyna
  12. Raze
  13. Breach
  14. Skye
  15. Yoru
  16. Astra
  17. KAY/O
  18. Chamber

If the player card, pointed out by Cynprel, hints toward Agent 8, then there is a high chance of it coming out next. However, these are speculations, and nothing has been officially disclosed about Agent 8 in Valorant.

Nevertheless, Valorant players have to wait until developers give any more hints about Agent 8. Meanwhile, they can grind and enjoy the Episode 3 Act 3 battle pass arriving on November 2, 2021.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
