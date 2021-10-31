New Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 battle pass player card potentially hints toward Agent 8

Valorant's Agent 8 mystery sustains as we head towards Episode 3 Act 3, which brings a new Sentinel agent named Chamber.
Chamber is allotted number 18 in the Valorant Protocol. Every agent in Valorant is assigned a number. However, one agent that is missing from the agent's numerical list is Agent 8.
Riot Games recently revealed the Episode 3 Act 3 battle pass and its rewards to the community. As with previous battle passes, it comprises several in-game cosmetics like gun buddies, weapon skins, sprays, and player cards. The developers have always teased their content for the next Act through these cosmetics, especially player cards.
The popular Valorant lore enthusiast, Cynprel discovered a player card in Episode 3 Act 3 battle pass portraying an electric bolt resembling the number 8. This could be a potential clue that the next agent joining the Valorant Protocol is Agent 8.
Who is Agent 8 in Valorant?
Valorant was launched with nine agents, with Jett being assigned the number 10. Agent 8 has been missing since then.
The identity of Agent 8 remains a mystery in Valorant, even one year after its release. Valorant has revealed no information about the agent so far. However, many fans and the community are eagerly waiting for Agent 8 to come out and know its lore.
Below is the list of all the agents with the numbers assigned to them so far:
- Brimstone
- Viper
- Omen
- Killjoy
- Cypher
- Sova
- Sage
- ? (Agent 8 - unknown)
- Phoenix
- Jett
- Reyna
- Raze
- Breach
- Skye
- Yoru
- Astra
- KAY/O
- Chamber
If the player card, pointed out by Cynprel, hints toward Agent 8, then there is a high chance of it coming out next. However, these are speculations, and nothing has been officially disclosed about Agent 8 in Valorant.
Nevertheless, Valorant players have to wait until developers give any more hints about Agent 8. Meanwhile, they can grind and enjoy the Episode 3 Act 3 battle pass arriving on November 2, 2021.