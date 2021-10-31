New Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 battle pass player card potentially hints toward Agent 8

Valorant's Agent 8 mystery sustains as we head towards Episode 3 Act 3, which brings a new Sentinel agent named Chamber.

Chamber is allotted number 18 in the Valorant Protocol. Every agent in Valorant is assigned a number. However, one agent that is missing from the agent's numerical list is Agent 8.

Riot Games recently revealed the Episode 3 Act 3 battle pass and its rewards to the community. As with previous battle passes, it comprises several in-game cosmetics like gun buddies, weapon skins, sprays, and player cards. The developers have always teased their content for the next Act through these cosmetics, especially player cards.

| #VALORANT Last one, for real this time.Obvious Agent teaser is obvious.But look closely…AGENT 8 SHOEHORNING CONTINUES. Next Agent is definitely Agent 8. No debate, sorry. Last one, for real this time. Obvious Agent teaser is obvious. But look closely…AGENT 8 SHOEHORNING CONTINUES. Next Agent is definitely Agent 8. No debate, sorry. | #VALORANT https://t.co/HZZgnEQ5cf

The popular Valorant lore enthusiast, Cynprel discovered a player card in Episode 3 Act 3 battle pass portraying an electric bolt resembling the number 8. This could be a potential clue that the next agent joining the Valorant Protocol is Agent 8.

Who is Agent 8 in Valorant?

Valorant was launched with nine agents, with Jett being assigned the number 10. Agent 8 has been missing since then.

The identity of Agent 8 remains a mystery in Valorant, even one year after its release. Valorant has revealed no information about the agent so far. However, many fans and the community are eagerly waiting for Agent 8 to come out and know its lore.

Below is the list of all the agents with the numbers assigned to them so far:

Brimstone Viper Omen Killjoy Cypher Sova Sage ? (Agent 8 - unknown) Phoenix Jett Reyna Raze Breach Skye Yoru Astra KAY/O Chamber

If the player card, pointed out by Cynprel, hints toward Agent 8, then there is a high chance of it coming out next. However, these are speculations, and nothing has been officially disclosed about Agent 8 in Valorant.

Nevertheless, Valorant players have to wait until developers give any more hints about Agent 8. Meanwhile, they can grind and enjoy the Episode 3 Act 3 battle pass arriving on November 2, 2021.

