When does new Valorant agent, Chamber, release?

Valorant's new agent, Chamber, joining the Sentinel roster was revealed on September 29.

The Sentinel-class previously consisted of Sage, Cypher, and Killjoy, so Chamber will be its fourth addition. He is equipped with radianite-based tech abilities, from a pistol to a custom sniper. Chamber is a French sharpshooter dressed up as a gentleman in a suit, wearing spectacles and a watch.

Valorant Protocol will get its 18th agent as soon as Episode 3 Act 2 comes to an end and the game head towards the release of the next Act.

Valorant's new Sentinel agent, Chamber: Release date

The release date of Chamber has been delayed by two weeks. This time, the new Valorant agent won't arrive along with Episode 3 Act 3, instead being released on November 16, along with patch 3.10.

However, until then, players can grind the new Episode 3 Act 3 Battlepass comprising of new in-game cosmetics and weapon skins.

Chamber was teased for a long time, and many knew him by the codename "Deadeye". Riot Games finally unveiled the new Valorant agent through a trailer featuring Brimstone in it. This dived more into the title's lore.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Ready for the upcoming Sentinel Agent? Here's a little glimpse at what Chamber brings to the scene. Ready for the upcoming Sentinel Agent? Here's a little glimpse at what Chamber brings to the scene. https://t.co/tbRVQRPmPU

The new Valorant agent is well equipped with abilities to defend and secure kills. Chamber can also gather information to support the team. The agent has the following abilities in his toolkit:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Trademark (C) : Place a trap that scans for enemies. When a visible enemy comes in range, the trap counts down and destabilizes the terrain around them, creating a lingering field that slows players caught inside it.

: Place a trap that scans for enemies. When a visible enemy comes in range, the trap counts down and destabilizes the terrain around them, creating a lingering field that slows players caught inside it. Headhunter (Q) : Activate to equip a heavy pistol. Alternate Fire with the pistol equipped to aim down sights.

: Activate to equip a heavy pistol. Alternate Fire with the pistol equipped to aim down sights. Rendezvous (E) : Place two teleport anchors. While on the ground and in range of an anchor, reactivate to quickly teleport to the other anchor. Anchors can be picked up to be redeployed.

: Place two teleport anchors. While on the ground and in range of an anchor, reactivate to quickly teleport to the other anchor. Anchors can be picked up to be redeployed. Tour de Force (X): Activate to summon a powerful, custom sniper rifle that will kill an enemy with any direct hit. Killing an enemy creates a lingering field that slows players caught inside of it.

Edited by Ravi Iyer