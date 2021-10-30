All abilities of Valorant’s latest Sentinel agent, Chamber

After much speculation, Riot finally unveiled the latest agent to join Valorant Protocol in Episode 3 Act 3, Deadeye aka Chamber.

Over the last year, Valorant has established itself as the most played esports title across the world. The game perfectly balances skill-based gameplay with weapon tactics to present a fair, easy-to-learn and hard-to-master experience.

Aside from the gameplay mechanics, Valorant also creates an amazing narrative set in a lore-heavy world with deep characters.

Chamber, the French sharpshooter sentinel joins Valorant

The Valorant Protocol, established to protect the world, brings together Radiant and Human agents with extraordinary abilities. Chamber is the latest to join this faction.

Originally leaked by his codename Deadeye back in Valorant Episode 3 Act 1, Chamber is a French sharpshooter who has the ability to call upon unique weapons and utilities.

He is the fourth Sentinel to join Valorant, alongside Killjoy, Cypher, and Sage. In his reveal trailer, Chamber bypassed different security measures utilizing his abilities and rescuing Brimstone from a prison.

Abilities

Let’s take a look at Chamber’s different abilities:

Trademark (C) : Place a trap that scans for enemies. When a visible enemy comes in range, the trap counts down and then destabilizes the terrain around them, creating a lingering field that slows players caught inside of it.

: Place a trap that scans for enemies. When a visible enemy comes in range, the trap counts down and then destabilizes the terrain around them, creating a lingering field that slows players caught inside of it. Headhunter (Q) : Activate to equip a heavy pistol. Alternate Fire with the pistol equipped to aim down sights.

: Activate to equip a heavy pistol. Alternate Fire with the pistol equipped to aim down sights. Rendezvous (E) : Place two teleport anchors. While on the ground and in range of an anchor, reactivate to quickly teleport to the other anchor. Anchors can be picked up to be redeployed.

: Place two teleport anchors. While on the ground and in range of an anchor, reactivate to quickly teleport to the other anchor. Anchors can be picked up to be redeployed. Tour de Force (X): Activate to summon a powerful, custom sniper rifle that will kill an enemy with any direct hit. Killing an enemy creates a lingering field that slows players caught inside of it.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Based on his powers, Chamber seems to be a human with access to special Radianite weapons. It is still uncertain how the meta will shift once he joins Valorant. Chamber will arrive with the upcoming Valorant Episode 3 Act 3.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul