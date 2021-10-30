Valorant Episode 3 Act 3: Launch date, what to expect, and more

Valorant’s current Act will meet its end next week, and fans will see a new light with the introduction of the next major update with its third Act of Episode 3.

Valorant came out on June 2, 2020, and has been providing its player base with multiple updates to keep the game fresh and new. All these significant updates are pushed into the game via Episodes and Acts.

All information about Valorant Episode 3 Act 3

The next season is scheduled to kick off on November 2, 2021, following the end of Episode 3 Act 2. Riot Games follows a trend of rolling out Valorant updates in two-week intervals on a Tuesday.

The update rollouts on Tuesdays are something that fans of the franchise are used to and anticipate. However, if the developer decides to delay the release of Episode 3 Act 3, the trend might see an anomaly.

Valorant’s Episode 3 Act 3 will add a new Sentinel agent named Chamber, who comes with style and utility. However, the agent will not be available once the first update goes live, but two weeks later, with the 3.10 patch.

Along with the new agent, Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 will also come with a new Battlepass, including various weapon skins, sprays, cosmetics, and more.

The weapon skin collections featured in the new Battlepass are Goldwing, Aero, and Genesis.

The new Battlepass will also feature other cosmetic items like gun buddies, sprays, and player cards. This was done in previous Battlepasses as well, and the trend will continue with this one.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Players are already excited to get their hands on the new agent and all the new things coming with Episode 3 Act 3. However, until then, they must be patient as Riot works on a consistent update deployment.

Edited by Ravi Iyer