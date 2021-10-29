×
Valorant Episode 3 Act 3: All the skins arriving with the new battlepass

All the new weapons coming with Valorant&#039;s Episode 3 Act 3 Battlepass (Image via Sportskeeda)
Amlan "M4DM4N" Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Oct 29, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Feature

Like every other Valorant Battlepass, the game’s latest range of weapon skin collection will arrive with the Episode 3 Act 3 update.

Most modern shooter games provide a huge collection of weapon skins and allow its players to represent themselves in style. Riot Games brings the trend of new weapons to Valorant, with both Premium and free options to satisfy its player base.

With that being said, the game provides an affordable premium option for players through the battlepass.

Act 3 Battlepass Melee | #VALORANT https://t.co/BGhSr8IPE6

This article will cover all the new battlepass skins that will be arriving with Valorant’s upcoming update.

Valorant’s new battlepass weapon skin collections

The battlepass skin collection arriving with Valorant’s Episode 3 Act 3 will be shipped with three weapon skin sets named Goldwing, Genesis and Aero. Coupled with that, it will also include a melee weapon.

Aero weapon skin collection

The Aero weapon skin collection goes with a simple yet attractive color scheme that makes each skin a standout. This skin collection will be provided for a selective choice of weapons including:

  • Guardian
  • Frenzy
  • Spectre
  • Phantom
Act 3 Battlepass: Aero | #VALORANT https://t.co/ygxhH4RaOz

Goldwing weapon skin collection

The weapon skin collection on the line is Goldwing, which represents a certain royal French theme with three accent colors: red, gold and black. This skin collection is classy to look at and fits the theme behind the latest Sentinel agent, Chamber.

The Goldwing skin collection will also apply to selective weapons:

  • Classic
  • Ghost
  • Ares
  • Judge
Act 3 Battlepass: Goldwing | #VALORANT https://t.co/G6ApUzEbFY

Genesis weapon skin collection

Genesis is the last weapon skin collection. Interestingly, it also comes with a melee weapon. The weapon skin collection follows a black, gold and purple accent similar to that of Astra.

The Genesis weapon skin collection will be available for five weapons, including:

  • Bucky
  • Operator
  • Bulldog
  • Shorty
  • Meele
Act 3 Battlepass: Genesis | #VALORANT https://t.co/lyGosqTiMH

The Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 update battlepass will cost 1000 Valorant Points (equivalent to 799 INR or 9.99 USD) and will include not only weapon skins, but also numerous other in-game cosmetics.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
