Valorant battlepass XP calculator: How players can estimate the time needed to finish the battlepass

Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 has 50 levels that players can go through to complete their battlepass. All of them need a huge amount of experience points to unlock the rewards.

These days, battlepasses can be found in just about any online multiplayer game. Every pass should offer players unique rewards and cost a reasonable amount of money.

To complete the battlepass, players need to spend days playing matches and with every match, they can earn a certain amount of experience. But no one knows how much time it will take to finish the battlepass. However, an estimation of days can be made using an experience calculator.

This article will be looking into Valorant’s battlepass XP calculator and how it functions.

The Valorant Battlepass XP Calculator

Reddit user going by the username SamK built a calculator to estimate how long it will take to complete the Valorant battlepass. The calculator is basically made on an excel sheet and variables can be edited by users.

To use the Valorant battle XP Calculator, users need to go the excel sheet and make a duplicate of that in their preferred language. In the duplicated file, they can input their XP per game, duration of battlepass, and other variables of their desire.

According to the creator of the calculator, the Valorant battlepasses are usually two months long and provide 50 levels. The total XP points required to finish all 50 levels sum up to 1,372,000 XP. So a player needs an average of 171,500 XP every week.

Riot Games clarified that the weekly XP missions increase over time. Doing both daily and weekly XP missions in Valorant will yield approximately 75,000 XP. The user thinks a player needs to play 23 games of unrated matches per week to finish the battle pass completely.

The Valorant battlepass calculator doesn’t give an accurate value, rather an approximation of how long it will take to finish the battlepass. So users need to be cautious when using it as the answer is not absolute.

