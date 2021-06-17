Valorant Episode 3 Act I: All weapon skins in the upcoming battlepass

Riot Games is set to introduce a new battlepass in the upcoming Valorant Episode 3 Act I patch update on June 22nd, 2021.

The Valorant Episode 3 Act I battlepass will be similar to ones that came in the past, albeit with a few minute changes. With the usual price of 1000 Valorant Points (VP), the in-game currency of Valorant, the new battlepass will bolster the already enormous arsenal of weapons skin by introducing a plethora of new skins, along with new gun buddies, player cards, titles, and sprays.

Just like before, there will be tiered rewards that can be achieved by both paid and free battlepass users. While paid users stand to gain every single reward there is, free members get a maximum of two free rewards from every five tiers.

All skins in the Valorant Episode 3 Act I Battlepass

In the upcoming Episode 3 Act I patch update for Valorant, Riot introduced two new weapon skin bundles, along with new additions to one of the already existing bundles, the Monarch Bundle. In the battlepass, the newly added weapon skin bundles are:

Jigsaw Bundle

K/TAC Bundle

The Jigsaw bundle features the following weapons:

Jigsaw Ares

Jigsaw Ares skin (Image via Riot Games)

Jigsaw Guardian

Jigsaw Guardian skin (Image via Riot Games)

Jigsaw Ghost

Jigsaw Ghost skin (Image via Riot Games)

Jigsaw Judge

Jigsaw Judge skin (Image via Riot Games)

Among the Monarch Bundle’s latest additions are:

Monarch Marshal

Monarch Marshal skin (Image via Riot Games)

Monarch Bucky

Monarch Bucky skin (Image via Riot Games)

Monarch Shorty

Monarch Shorty skin (Image via Riot Games)

Monarch Frenzy

Monarch Frenzy skin (Image via Riot Games)

As for the most eye-catching feature of the added weapon skin, the K/TAC Bundle has stolen the show with its new line design, that according to Valorant devs, is inspired by the old-fashioned designs of the weapons.

The new K/TAC Bundle weapon skins are:

K/TAC Bulldog

K/TAC Bulldog skin (Image via Riot Games)

K/TAC Sheriff

K/TAC Sheriff skin (Image via Riot Games)

K/TAC Operator

K/TAC Operator skin (Image via Riot Games)

K/TAC Vandal

K/TAC Vandal skin (Image via Riot Games)

K/TAC Melee

K/TAC Melee skin (Image via Riot Games)

Developers’ perspective

When the development team of Valorant was asked about the designs for the new weapon skins introduced in the upcoming Episode 3 Act I Battlepass, Senior Producer Preeti Khanolkar said,

As with every battlepass, we always want to create content that appeals to a wide and diverse audience. A player might not love every single thing in the battlepass, but there should always be at least one thing that they absolutely love. For this pass, we wanted it to feel very much like a reflection on the past because it’s been one year since the game launched. That’s why we created the K/TAC and Jigsaw gun skins as callbacks to our lore and agents.

She also added the thoughts behind adding various new spray designs for the upcoming battlepass, saying,

Lately, we’ve also tried to just create stuff that players will find funny, like the“Too Heavy” and “Clutch or Kick” sprays. If we’re cracking up over something, wehope that players will find it funny too, like some of the memey Jett sprays we’ve done in the past

