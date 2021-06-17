Everything about the upcoming Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 update

Valorant's Episode 2 is almost over, and the arrival of patch 3.0 has ignited the interest of players all over the world.

Since the release of Valorant’s first beta back in June of 2020, the game has gone from strength to strength. Riot has worked very hard to make this title a success, providing players with frequent updates to bring changes to balance or fix the game. So far, six Acts have been released, adding a few agents over that period.

Riot publishes Dev blogs on Valorant's main website to discuss current problems and how they intend to address them. As a common practice, a Dev blog is published before the launch of each patch. Riot published a Dev blog in May explaining the state of agents and what will be in store for them in the upcoming patch.

Our Character Producer @RiotMEMEMEMEME goes into planned 3.0 Agent changes and who’s coming in Episode 3.

Read it: https://t.co/TZodTwkzET pic.twitter.com/DXbnTUfxqP — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 28, 2021

Changes coming with Valorant’s 3.0 patch update

With the 2.06 patch in May, a few changes were made to Viper to make her a more effective Controller in the game. Now, in Valorant’s most recent Dev Blog, there are mentions of “rough edges” that they want to “smooth out,” probably referring to a possible nerf for her.

Quote on Viper in recent Dev Blog (Image via Riot)

Looking at the future balancing, Riot wants to bring changes to a few poor-performing agents like Yoru, Skye, Breach, and Astra.

Ever since Yoru was added to the game, he has been the most underperforming agent, also boasting the least pick rate. Developers are now finally giving him the attention he deserves, having decided to make changes to his "Fakeout" ability. As of now, his fake footsteps can be distinguished from the real ones. There is the possibility of making them both sound the same to help him perform better.

Breach and Skye are probably looked at only for their flashes, so developers wish to bring some balancing changes to their kit as well, to make them more useful in a team. Astra is pretty useful in a well-coordinated team, so they want to bring some adjustments to her utility too.

Comment regarding poor forming agents (Image via Riot)

Don't forget the new agent coming out with the 3.0 patch, code-named ‘Grenadier’, leaked by the Twitter leaker @ValorLeaks.

New Agent Codename: "Grenadier" | #VALORANT — Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) May 11, 2021

Valorant’s 3.0 update will be released with Episode 3 Act 1, possibly on June 22nd, which is now only a week away.

