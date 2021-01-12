Valorant Episode 2 competitive changes

The beginning of Episode 2 in Valorant witnessed a bunch of changes being made to the competitive structure in the game.

A list of all the changes coming to Valorant's competitive structure in Episode 2 are:

Regional Leaderboards

Shift to solo/duo premade cap for Immortal and Radiant players

Progression arrows being replaced by a progress bar denoting numerical progress

All these changes are expected to have a significant impact on the quality of life in Valorant. Given how vague and complicated the Progression Arrows system was, the progress bar feature will allow much more rank granularity. However, as Episode 2 makes its way on Valorant, it remains to be seen how much of an impact these changes will have.

Competitive changes in Valorant Episode 2

Regional Leaderboards

Leaderboards in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

In-Game Leaderboard(along with a web version on playvlaorant.com available within 24 hours less of Episode 2 going live)

Radiant players (top 500 per region)

Immortal players (roughly ~1% of rank players per region)

Immortal will also only be one rank now, using the Immortal 3 icon

Leaderboard Rank and Rank Rating (we call it RR for short)

Riot ID, Title, and player card

Games won per Act

Ability to anonymize your name as “Secret Agent”

Unique per region NA, EU, APAC, BR, LATAM, KR

Updates in real time

Requirements to get on the leaderboard:

Requires 50 ranked account games to place on leaderboard (retroactive for returning players)

Requires playing at least 1 Competitive game a week (within 7 day period) to stay on the leaderboard

Banned players will not show on the leaderboard

Core Rank System

Valorant's previous progression arrow rank system (Image via Riot Games)

No more progression arrows.

New Progress bar and Rank Rating show proximity to next rank

Rank progress bar will display for Iron to Diamond. For those at Immortal and Radiant, this will shift to showing their Leaderboard rank.

Immortal 1, 2, and 3 are now all fall under “Immortal”

Players will no longer have their rank hidden (changed to ‘?’) for inactivity

This will now only happen if players are in placements

Rank Rating (RR)

New Rank Ratings for Valorant (Image via Riot Games)