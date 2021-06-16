5 most underwhelming agents on Valorant's Split

It has been a year since Valorant came out of the open-beta stage and took the FPS esports scene by storm. Since its release, the game has attracted various individuals from different genres, counting up to almost 14 million active players daily.

Satisfied with Valorant's performance in the esports scene, Riot Games is looking forward to broadening its horizons. The company intends to expand this tactical shooter by bringing it to the mobile platform.

While the game resembles CS: GO when it comes to gunplay, the various agents Valorant provides are what sets it apart. Each agent gives players a chance to pull off unique playstyles and strategies. This uniqueness has seen Valorant become one of the best esport titles out there.

Agents in Valorant mainly belong to the four categories listed below:

Duelists

Controllers

Initiators

Sentinels

However, not all of these agents are powerful on every Valorant map, and this article looks at weak heroes in Split.

Most disappointing agents on Valorant's Split

5) Cypher - Sentinel

Cypher can sniff away enemy positions for a short amount of time (Image via Riot)

Cypher is a sentinel agent who specializes in traps and gathering information. His Trip Wire, when combined with his Cyber Cage, is quite useful, while his Spycam can collect valuable information about the enemy's movements.

When his ultimate, Neural Theft, is utilized, he can sniff away enemy positions for a short amount of time.

Cypher is very good as an individual agent in many situations, especially when opponents wish to rush into the site without inspecting corners properly.

Due to Split's narrow pathways and angles, Valorant players usually check every corner, lowering Cypher's effectiveness. He is pretty vulnerable in the face of a well-prepared team, as they can take care of his traps to get in effortlessly.

Repetitive trap placement can make him entirely predictable as well.

4) Breach - Initiator

Breach is one of the most effective Valorant agents (Image via Riot)

Breach's gadgets make him quite a "stunning" agent. Equipped with various abilities to stun enemies along with seismic blasts and Flashpoint grenades, Breach is one of the most effective Valorant agents.

However, since Split is a relatively small map, his gadgets can work in the opponent's favor. Breach's Flashpoint grenades, which can also flash his teammates while rushing into a site, can cause chaos if used incorrectly.

Even a minor lapse in coordination can have far-reaching consequences.

3) Astra - Controller

Astra can be crucial in her Astral Form (Image via Riot)

Astra, the cosmic lady, arrives with several benefits for friendlies. Her Gravity Well is quite powerful in post-plant situations to disrupt the free movement of enemies.

Her ability to stun enemies with Nova Pulse and place Stars in her Astral Form makes her unique. Astra's ultimate ability, Cosmic Divide, is similar to Viper's Toxic Screen on a larger scale, with additional non-allowance of projectiles to travel to the other side of the barrier.

Even though her ultimate gives teammates a safe haven on one side of the barrier, it also comes with disadvantages. Her barrier doesn't let friendly utilities on the other side either, which turns out to be problematic.

Also, Astra is very vulnerable when using her utilities, as she can't fight back while in her Astral Form.

2) Skye - Initiator

Skye can heal her allies with Regrowth (Image via Riot)

Skye is a one-of-a-kind Valorant agent who can use her flash with a twist. Her Guiding Light ability gives her control over her flashes as she can direct them towards the enemy.

She can heal her allies with Regrowth, making her another healer other than Sage. Skye's ultimate, Seekers, allows her to send out projectiles that seek out the three closest enemies.

While she is instrumental in specific scenarios, Skye faces the same fate as Breach in Valorant's Split. Its limited map spacing can also hinder her from flashing enemies properly, risking her allies getting flashed as well.

Even every single ability she utilizes can be shot down before they are even activated. Split, being a convoluted map, has too many corners. Sometimes, enemies can shoot the tracking abilities down before Skye can even scout her enemies out, which renders her mostly ineffective in Split.

1) Yoru - Duelist

Yoru's abilities might just be predictable (Image via Riot)

Yoru, the quirky duelist, has the lowest pick-rate in Valorant. His introduction brought a lot of havoc when first shown, as his ability, Gatecrash, which allows him to teleport, seemed overpowered.

Also, having Blindside charges makes him a powerful duelist. Additionally, his Fakeouts can deceive enemies as well.

But in reality, his abilities are pretty predictable. Other Valorant players can see his teleporting charges, making him an easy target when he teleports.

Besides, the Fakeouts can be distinguished from his genuine footsteps. Because of his inability to engage in a duel due to his utilities, his title as "duelist" is ironic.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer