Vandal emerges as Valorant's deadliest weapon in Riot's "wrapping up 2020"

Valorant was launched in 2020 and has become one of the top esports games.

The game has garnered a massive loyal fan following for its innovative spin on the FPS genre and approachability of the audience.

Since its launch, Valorant has received three major updates in the form of Act for Episode 1, as well as several minor updates to fix certain issues.

With 2020 coming to an end, Valorant reveals stats by wrapping up the 2020 post. It discusses the top weapons of the game as well as the longest match ever played.

We're wrapping up 2020 with a look back at game stats.



We can finally settle the Phantom vs. Vandal debate! The Vandal beat out Phantom and Spectre as this year's deadliest weapon.



The longest game of 2020 lasted a whopping 58 rounds. pic.twitter.com/OUY9ZngnqZ — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) December 28, 2020

Phantom vs. Vandal: Valorant’s deadliest weapon

Since its launch, there has been an ongoing debate regarding the automatic rifles of the game. The debate is famously dubbed as Phantom vs Vandal, as the community divides over the superiority of one gun over the other.

Advertisement

Several Professional esports players have chimed in the debate, including Shroud and C9 Tenz.

Both guns cost 2900 in-game credits. While the vandal has received a slight buff with update 1.07, the phantom has remained the same.

Valorant Deadliest Weapons (Image via Riot Games)

Recently, Valorant's official Twitter account released the in-game stats of 2020. According to the stats, Vandal has the highest kill since launch, closely followed by Phantom and with Spectre taking the third place. Vandal was dubbed as the “deadliest weapon.”

Longest Game of Valorant

A normal plant/defuse match of Valorant has 24 rounds, each team playing 12 rounds as attackers and 12 as defenders. The match ends when a team scores 13 rounds and wins over the other team. If both the teams win 12 rounds each, the match moves on to overtime.

The overtime match ends when a team scores two rounds more than the opponent. However, there isn’t any limit to the overtime match.

Valorant Longest Game (Image via Riot Games)

According to the official stats in wrapping up 2020, the longest match of the game was 58 rounds. It lasted for 1hr 28mins and took place on Ascent. With a match this long, the teams must have been neck and neck.

The match is most possibly the one between B4 esports and No2B esports from First Strike.

this game...



is a game from First strike BR pic.twitter.com/0L8oGjuHb1 — francisco caralho (@francishow) December 28, 2020

Valorant has risen to be a top competitive game with a massive player base, and it seems like it'll keep growing in 2021 and beyond.