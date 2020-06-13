Valorant: Settling the Vandal vs Phantom debate

Picking between Phantom and Vandal can be rather complicated as they both have situational advantages.

Who takes the advantage in this debate between the Vandal and Phantom?

Image credits: Yeti

When it comes to FPS games, the debate between which gun is better has been a lifelong struggle for both professional and average players alike.

And recently, a similar argument has sparked off concerning the Phantom and the Vandal in Valorant. However, having trouble picking between two assault rifles is not a new concern for players who are accustomed to shooter games.

CS: GO has a similar history where the player-base is widely divided on which assault rifle has the edge: the AK or the M4.

So the Phantom vs Vandal fight isn't really a new one. However, it is a difficult one as both the guns offer some similar stats but have unique advantages and disadvantages to them,

So which one should you be picking more in your games?

Phantom

Image Credits: Riot Games

Stats:

Cost: 2,900

Fire mode: Fully automatic

Head damage: 156

Body damage: 39

Leg damage: 33

Range: 15/30/50 meters

Magazine size: 30

Fire rate: 11

Tap Efficiency: 4

Penetration: Medium

Advantages:

Has a much higher rate of fire.

Is silenced and doesn’t give away position.

One of the best weapons in the game when it comes to close ranges 1v1s.

The spray pattern is manageable.

Has a larger magazine.

Disadvantages:

Significant damage reduction at higher ranges.

Damage falls off by 16, at the 15 to 30m mark, and another 16 at the 30 to 50m mark.

Vandal

Image Credits: Riot Games

Stats:

Cost: 2,900

Fire mode: Fully automatic

Head damage: 156

Body damage: 39

Leg damage: 33

Range: 50 meters

Magazine size: 25

Fire rate: 9.25

Tap Efficiency: 6

Penetration: Medium

Advantages:

Incredibly good at higher ranges.

One of the best guns in the game at one-tapping at the 50m mark.

Does Not lose any damage at higher ranges.

One hit to the head grants a kill even at the 50m mark.

Disadvantages:

Rate of fire is significantly lower.

The spray pattern is one of the hardest to control.

Has a good deal of recoil.

Magazine size is rather small.

Phantom has the edge.

By looking at the stats alone, it’s pretty safe to say that both the Vandal and Phantom in Valorant have their own situational advantages. However, we feel that Phantom is a much better choice than Vandal as it poses less of a risk for players.

Phantom’s close-quarter advantage is what makes it a better gun for both the defending and attacking team. Most fights in the game happen at close ranges so going for the Phantom makes more sense in the long run.

Shroud weighs in on the debate

In a recent YouTube video, the former CS: GO pro Shroud discussed the advantages and the disadvantages between the two rifles. But he too feels that the Phantom is a better choice.

Here's what he had to say:

"Vandal is a very very good attacking weapon because a lot of the fights you take can be at range and Phantom is a very good defensive weapon because a lot of fights you take are close range. Overall, statistically, Phantom is better.”

According to Shroud, the Phantom has a much bigger margin of error than the Vandal, which requires you to be precise with your shots and have a much better spray control.