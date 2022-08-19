How to collect Valorant Champions 2022 Twitch drops for free

The Valorant Championship 2022 is almost here. The tournament will be held in Istanbul and will be the final tournament of the 2022 season. A total of 16 teams will be participating in this tournament. In order to gain more community engagement, Riot Games is handing out some goodies to those individuals who manage to complete some small tasks during the course of the tournament.

Twitch drops are becoming more common with each passing day. Games like Valorant have a lot of followers on Twitch. Keeping this in mind, the developers usually hand out cosmetic rewards that can be claimed by anyone all over the world, provided they meet certain requirements on Twitch and other online streaming platforms.

What are the Valorant Champions 2022 Twitch drops?

Three simple items will be handed out as Twitch drops during the course of the Valorant Champions 2022. The items are as follows:

"Fire" Title

2022 VCT Champions Curse Spray

2022 VCT Champions Hero Card

Interestingly enough, these three cosmetic items have their own individual requirements too. For the "Fire" title, fans will have to watch a live game between August 31 and September 13. For the 2022 VCT Champions Curse Spray, fans will have to watch a live game between September 16-17. For the 2022 VCT Hero Card, fans will have to watch at least one game of the Finals live on Twitch.

How to link Riot Games account to a Twitch.TV account?

Fans who manage to successfully connect their Riot Games account to their Twitch.TV account will be able to access these drops, provided they complete the necessary requirements.

Riot Games chose to associate these drops with just Twitch.TV and not Twitch Prime since Prime Gaming isn't available in many countries. They wanted to make it fair so that everyone could earn these rewards easily. That said, here is how one can link their Riot Games and Twitch.TV account.

Connecting the two accounts isn't very difficult. Here are the steps:

Players will first have to set up a Twitch.TV account, if they have not done that.

Once the account is set up, players will have to click on their profile icon on the top right corner of their window. This should bring up a drop-down list.

Players will have to select the "Settings" option from the list.

Once the "Settings" page opens, players will have to navigate to the "Connections" page and then scroll down till they come to the Riot Games option.

The connect button should be highlighted here. Players will have to click this button. This should open up a new window where they will have to enter their login credentials.

Once players have managed to successfully log into their Riot Games account, the two accounts should be linked.

Linking a Twitch.TV account to a Riot Games account will allow players to pick up Twitch drops that the developers may or may not release in the upcoming future. Until then, players can stay tuned to Valorant's official Twitch Channel for daily updates and some really amazing matches once the Valorant Champions 2022 kicks off on August 31.

