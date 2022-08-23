Valorant patch 5.04 server downtime (August 23): Episode 5 Act 2 maintenance schedule for all regions 

Valorant’s Episode 5 Act 2 goes live later today with patch 5.04. Due to this, the servers across all regions will be taken down temporarily as Riot Games will be conducting maintenance and patching in the new changes.

While a new Agent, a new map, or even changes to a map are not on the cards for this Act, the shooter will still be receiving a fair number of cosmetic additions as well as a new Battlepass. This is why Valorant patch 5.04 will be significantly bigger, and servers across all regions will be temporarily taken offline.

According to the official Valorant Server Status page, the shooter’s clients will be taken down at the following timings:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 23/09/2022 at 14:00 PDT

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 23/09/20222 at 06:00 PDT

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 23/09/2022 at 20:00 PDT

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 23/09/2022 at 14:00 PDT

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 23/09/2022 at 06:00 PDT

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 23/09/2022 at 06:00 PDT

Downtime is expected to last a couple of hours, however, it can extend beyond that if Riot faces considerable issues during the patching process.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 2: Champions 2022 bundle, crosshair customizations, and more

While a new Agent might not be making its way with the new Act later today, Riot Games will still be making a considerable number of changes to the shooter.

One of the most anticipated drops that players around the world have been looking out for is the arrival of the 2022 Champions bundle, new crosshair customization settings, and a fresh Battlepass, as well as the Champions Event Pass.

While the Event Pass will allow players to get their hands on some exclusive cosmetics by unlocking the tiers and levels, the Champions Bundle will contain the following items for purchase:

Champions 2022 Phantom

Champions 2022 Butterfly Knife

Champions 2022 Gun Buddy

Champions 2022 Player Card

Champions 2022 Spray

Valorant's developers have priced the entire bundle at 6,265 Valorant Points (VP), which makes it a bit more expensive than the bundle that came out during last year’s Champions event.

Riot Games will be taking the skin animations up a notch this time as well, as the bundle will be arriving with a feature known as the Champion’s Aura. It will trigger a gold glowing outline around the weapon’s wielder if they have the most kills in the game.

The skin will even evolve as the game progresses, and the animation will change with with every five, maxing out at 25 kills when red crystal shards will be filled into the weapon.

Moreover, much like the bundle that came out last year, 50% of the purchase proceedings will be shared amongst the participating teams. Unfortunately, the bundle will not return to the in-game rotating store or even the Night Market. Hence, fans who want to get their hands on the Valorant Champions 2022 bundle will only be able to do so for a limited period of time.

