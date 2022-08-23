Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 to be released later today (August 23), will not feature “new Agent or map changes”

Valorant patch 5.04 will be going live soon and will bring a whole new Act to the shooter along with a new skin line, a new battlepass, and more.

Unfortunately for fans, the new patch and Act will not introduce a new Agent, map, or even map changes as it did with previous Act releases.

Riot Games will be breaking the cycle this time around, and the upcoming set of updates will not make any major changes to the game apart from bringing in the Champions 2022 bundle, a new battlepass, sprays, and gun buddies.

It was previously speculated that Valorant patch 5.04 would not bring in a new Agent, as the shooter hardly provided any teaser or trailer for the next character, and it seems that community speculation was spot on.

Even dataminer Valorant Leaks had confirmed a couple of hours ago that the new Act would not be accompanied by a new Agent.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 2 will introduce a new battlepass, Champions Event Pass, and more

While a new Agent might not be on the cards this time around, the new Act will still be a rather exciting one as it will bring in a lot of cosmetics and collectibles that players will be able to get their hands on.

The highly anticipated Champions Bundle will go live with patch 5.04, along with a new Crosshair customization system that will allow players to further stylize it in the game.

Moreover, the Champions Event Pass will also make its way to the live servers today, August 23 at 2:00 pm PDT/ 2:30 am IST (the next day). The pass will be available until September 21, 2022. Hence, players will have a limited time to acquire XP and unlock all the collectibles that it will have on offer.

For the Valorant Champions Event pass, players can complete seven tiers of events and get their hands on unique rewards. However, fans will have to keep in mind that unlocking the entire pass will not be easy, as with each tier, the amount of XP required to unlock that level will increase.

Fortunately, for their efforts, they will be able to get their hands on one spray, two player titles, one player card, one gun buddy, and 20 Radianite Points.

