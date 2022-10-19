5 tips to make the most of the Marshal in Valorant

The Marshal is one of the most underrated sniper rifles in Valorant. The weapon has high mobility and provides a 2.5x scope when zoomed in, which is a great magnification compared to other rifles in the game.

However, with only five bullets in the chamber, the Marshal becomes a little difficult to use, especially when picking fights against multiple opponents at once. The rifle does extremely high damage, even on body shots. However, it truly shines when it comes to one-shot headshots.

This article provides five tips on how to use the Marshal more effectively in Valorant.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Use mobility advantage, always aim for the enemy's head, and 3 other tips for handling the Marshal more efficiently in Valorant

1) Avoid picking close-quarter fights with the Marshal

The Marshal is quite slow when it comes to reloading after every shot.

Other semi-automatic weapons, such as the Guardian, give users the freedom to play more aggressively due to their fast reloading. The Marshal, on the other hand, takes between 1.2 and 1.5 seconds to reload after every single shot.

This means players will most likely lose a close-range gunfight against an enemy who is using a fully automatic weapon or even a sidearm like the Sheriff.

While the Marshal is extremely accurate even when hip-firing, players who use it are still recommended to pick fights in the range of 20 to 50 meters.

2) Use the mobility advantage of the sniper rifle

The Marshal excels when it comes to mobility and speed. Despite being a sniper rifle, it is extremely light.

The weapon can be used while side-stepping or jiggle-peeking, and the user would still have peak accuracy at all times.

The Marshal is often picked during eco-rounds in Valorant. Players using the rifle can do a lot more damage when playing aggressively since they do not have to be stationary.

3) Always try hitting the head

The Marshal does 101 damage when a bullet hits the body of an enemy who is wearing full armor. This means players will have to hit the enemy twice in the torso to finish them off. Hitting the legs does 84 damage, which is not enough to kill an enemy in a heated gunfight.

Players who use the Marshal must always try to hit the head. The weapon lacks the ability to kill an enemy with a single shot.

With slower reload time being one of the Marshal's drawbacks, it is recommended that players aim for the enemy's head.

4) Always pick the Marshal in eco rounds

Costing only 960 Credits, the Marshal is an incredibly effective eco-round weapon. It is a cheap sniper rifle that can give players a ton of advantages in rounds with low economy.

Since the main objective of these rounds is to get as many frags as possible to boost the economy, the Marshal can be extremely handy. The weapon can be used to get quick frags while abusing off-angles in Valorant. Even a kill or two can help the team recover from a poor economy.

5) Utilize the weapon on the right maps

The Marshal should largely be used on maps where it shines. Maps like Haven and Icebox are great for early picks in Valorant. The game provides plenty of opportunities for Marshal users to make plays on these maps.

With that being said, players must know how and when to retreat in case they miss their chance to take a shot.

Players can utilize the tips above to make the most of the Marshal in Valorant. Riot Games has given the weapon significant buffs since its release, including a reduction in price.

