5 mistakes that are holding Valorant players back from improving their aim 

Valorant is a 5v5 tactical shooter which requires a player to master multiple things such as utility use and learning abilities for the unique Agents. Even with abilities from 20 Agents, Valorant still requires players to be extremely accurate with their gun skills.

Gunfights are an important part of any first-person shooter, it cannot be avoided no matter how much utility-based the game is. Even games like Rainbow Six Siege demand this basic skill from players.

Players often get flabbergasted when making silly mistakes and losing a gunfight, which can be fixed pretty easily by just following a few simple rules. This listicle will include five mistakes due to which players cannot reach their peak aim.

5 mistakes that keep Valorant players from winning more fights

Valorant provides a plethora of playstyles for the players to adapt to. They may like to play extra stealthy with Agents like Omen or play full support while playing Sentinel Agents. But in the end, they must hold their ground against the enemy with their gunskills.

It is also of extreme importance that they outfrag their opponents, and this is another situation where mastering aim is important.

1) Not warming up

This is one of the biggest mistakes which is often stressed on when mentioning the reason for not having good aim. Warming up should be of top priority before queing. It helps calibrate a player's mouse movement and ensures the repetition in practice also replicates in-game.

While practicing, it is also beneficial to try various ways of hitting bots or playing deathmatch which mimic real situations in competitive.

2) Mindset

Winning a gunfight is 50% mental thought process. Most players with negative K/D/A start giving up mid-match, thinking they haven't been performing well enough to even continue trying. This is why they lack confidence while taking on gunfights, which hampers their aim as a result.

It is recommended that you leave all these negative thoughts at spawn before entering the action phase, this will help focus you more while taking gunfights and keeping a close look on the crosshair.

3) Crosshair placement

The biggest reason players lose fights with their opponents, even when they spot them first, is not having the correct crosshair placement. The best way to win fights is to keep the crosshairs head high and pre-aiming the right spots.

The developers have mentioned before that the single boxes represent the head height of a character models in Valorant. This is something new players should take note of if they're struggling with their aim. Correct crosshair placement can help a player react quicker, therefore reinforcing the chances of winning gunfights.

4) Warming up wrong

The best way to get the most out of your warm up is to do it correctly. When shooting dummies in range or in any aim training software, most players try to shoot as fast as they can.

There is one important thing players must know: even if they have great speed but aren't focusing on where they're hitting, they will just repeat the same thing in the game. It is recommended that players focus on headshots as Valorant is a game with faster TTK (Time to Kill).

5) Not selecting the correct sensitivity

Players often struggle with their aim because they haven't figured out what is the best sensitivity for them. The best possible way to figure out the perfect sensitivity is to explore multiple settings.

Trying out a particular set of settings in deathmatches and other game modes can help increase players’ chances of getting their accuracy perfect by a great margin. Players who don't explore the settings enough are often the ones who force themselves to play at a sensitivity that is not suitable for them.

Getting the perfect sensitivity settings down just right automatically improves the aim by a large scale.

