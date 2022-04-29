"People think this is gonna fix team comps": Valorant community is not in favor of the leaked Cascade agent pick system

Valorant is a perfect example of a video game that its developers have consistently tweaked to keep things fresh. The game has seen massive success in the competitive scene, and people just seem to enjoy the Riot Games title. Having been around for a while, Valorant has been subjected to a range of changes; however, not all of them were gladly accepted. And presently, it appears that the Cascade system that Riot Games plans to incorporate doesn't have many takers.

ZipTie @Ziiptie @ValorLeaks Can't wait to 5th pick Yoru when we already have 2 duelists. Ppl think this is gonna fix team comps @ValorLeaks Can't wait to 5th pick Yoru when we already have 2 duelists. Ppl think this is gonna fix team comps 💀💀💀

Valorant has a 5v5 format, which puts five players in a team and pits the teams against each other. So far, players are allowed to pick the agents they want. However, Riot is reportedly looking to introduce the Cascade system seen in other games like League of Legends.

If added, players will have to wait their turn to make their pick. Riot's objective is certainly to make things more balanced and competitive, but a majority of the playerbase feels otherwise.

Valorant playerbase believes the Cascade system might not work

It should be noted that there has been no official reveal by Riot Games regarding the future, although there has been speculation for some time now. Earlier on April 27, ValorLeaks, who is known to provide reliable insider information, informed fans about Riot's plans for the future.

The belief of the majority of the playerbase is quite clear. They think that the system won't work in Valorant. The main objective of the system is to combat the problems created by instalockers who pick champions, ignoring team balancing. With no more simultaneous picks, every player can observe their team's picks.

However, this player believes that it's better to let instalockers pick what they want as long as they're comfortable with it. Forcing them to play with other agents could be disastrous for the entire team.

sundwn @sundwnVAL @ValorLeaks I rather have the instalockers play their instalock agents if that’s what their comfortable with, even if they’re terrible at it. I wouldn’t want a Jett one trick on skye because I also don’t want to see green for half the game. @ValorLeaks I rather have the instalockers play their instalock agents if that’s what their comfortable with, even if they’re terrible at it. I wouldn’t want a Jett one trick on skye because I also don’t want to see green for half the game.

While some players do love the system, they are also fearful. They feel that some players will not play properly upon not getting the picks they wanted and blame the system for their below-average performance. This could create problems for the entire team.

A few players are already predicting the threat they will face while picking agents; instalockers will ask for their preferred choice in order to not throw the match.

A system that works in one game might often not be as effective in another. This is the belief of one player who thinks it is too early for a game like Valorant to use a system like Cascade. Unlike League of Legends, the roster of agents is much more limited in Valorant seems to be their point.

A similar reason was also cited by another person who thinks that the system won't work as it does in League of Legends. This largely has to do with the greater structure and role each champion in League has.

Goedel @Goedel_ @ValorLeaks Valorant implementing cascade pick won’t do any good. Unlike league where every role has more structure, this will just force players to throw if they don’t get their characters because the first 2 players lock duelists. @ValorLeaks Valorant implementing cascade pick won’t do any good. Unlike league where every role has more structure, this will just force players to throw if they don’t get their characters because the first 2 players lock duelists.

Some players feel that the system incorporated in games like Overwatch will suit Valorant better. It should, however, be noted that the 2-2-2 system is going to change in Overwatch 2, which will get the 5v5 mode.

Coroa @Coroagg @ValorLeaks It's more easy to make a system like the 2-2-2 of overwatch than this cascade, even if 2 players already locked 2 duelists, someone still have the chance of locking other duelist @ValorLeaks It's more easy to make a system like the 2-2-2 of overwatch than this cascade, even if 2 players already locked 2 duelists, someone still have the chance of locking other duelist

Another player stated that the Cascade system could be effective, but the problem is with the players. The problem starts when a player is good at using just one or two agents.

kapan kaya @envikei @ValorLeaks I still don't understand why people only focus on using 1-2 agent, I mean be versatile, I can play any role (beside aiming skill) just fine. I'm an ex Dota player and can take any role too. Where the fun if you keep using the same agent everytime? @ValorLeaks I still don't understand why people only focus on using 1-2 agent, I mean be versatile, I can play any role (beside aiming skill) just fine. I'm an ex Dota player and can take any role too. Where the fun if you keep using the same agent everytime?

A few individuals think that the system will do nothing but just cause delays in the lobby.

doubled @doubledttv @ValorLeaks this isnt going to do anything but make the lobby time longer just for people to dodge & make people either more toxic or play agents they cant in comp @ValorLeaks this isnt going to do anything but make the lobby time longer just for people to dodge & make people either more toxic or play agents they cant in comp

While the Cascade system works pretty well in League of Legends, Valorant players seem concerned for the most part. The main fear is likely regarding instalockers, but some people are also worried about the system causing delays. It will be interesting to see the actual system when Riot Games implements it.

