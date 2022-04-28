'Account missing Overwatch license' error in Overwatch 2: What it is and how to fix it

Overwatch 2 Beta is live and the developers are receiving a massive response from the fans. However, since the game is still in its beta stage, many players are experiencing an error 'Account missing Overwatch license.'

Announced in late 2019, Overwatch 2 is the sequel to the fan-favorite Hero Shooter FPS, Overwatch. To get the beta invite, players need to register for it through Blizzard’s official website. Alternatively, players can also get invites through Twitch drops from the partnered streamers. This feature is live at the moment.

Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



PVP Beta access will now begin rolling out to select participants throughout the day. Bring! It! On! I LIVE for this! #Overwatch2 PVP Beta access will now begin rolling out to select participants throughout the day. Bring! It! On! I LIVE for this!#Overwatch2 PVP Beta access will now begin rolling out to select participants throughout the day. https://t.co/QM9iG8UIpR

However, some of the players who got the beta invite tried to hop into the game with their friends and are facing an error. This error is a critical one as it prevents players from accessing the game. This article aims to explain this error and inform the readers about a possible fix.

What is the 'Account missing Overwatch license' error in Overwatch 2?

A large number of players have been invited to play the Overwatch 2 beta ahead of its official launch.

While some players may be able to access Overwatch 2 without any hassle, others are unable to play the game due to an error. The error gives the prompt 'Account missing Overwatch license' as players try to start the game. After this error is displayed on the screen, players are no longer able to open the game.

Overwatch Cavalry 🇬🇧 @OverwatchCaval "Account Missing Overwatch License"



There is an issue with players specifically outside of the NA region not being able to log into Overwatch 2 even if they have Beta access. The Overwatch team is aware of this and is working to resolve it quickly. "Account Missing Overwatch License"There is an issue with players specifically outside of the NA region not being able to log into Overwatch 2 even if they have Beta access. The Overwatch team is aware of this and is working to resolve it quickly. ⚠️ "Account Missing Overwatch License" There is an issue with players specifically outside of the NA region not being able to log into Overwatch 2 even if they have Beta access. The Overwatch team is aware of this and is working to resolve it quickly. https://t.co/WVHtfcqE0X

To play the game, players need to have an active Overwatch license. This error can be due to a server issue. The game is still in the beta stage and is not completely stable yet. Hence, there is a possibility that the servers are not able to detect the active license that is registered on the player’s account.

According to the latest report, Blizzard Entertainment has acknowledged the issue and are working on fixing it. Blizzard has asked fans to have some patience and has assured the players that they will fix the error at the earliest.

While Blizzard is working on a fix, players can try a possible fix for this issue.

Possible fix for the error

Although there hasn’t been any official fix for this error, some Redditors have found a temporary fix to start the game, which players can try out.

Launch the Task Manager on your computer

Close Battle.Net launcher and make sure that no Blizzard service is running in the background.

Launch Battle.Net again

Click on the Overwatch sign.

In the dropdown menu on the bottom left, players should locate the Overwatch 2 Tech Beta option

Click on Install

If players already have access to the Beta invites, they should be able to play the game after completing these steps. However, if this method does not work out, there is not much else that players can do. They will just need to wait for Blizzard Entertainment to fix this issue.

Edited by Mayank Shete