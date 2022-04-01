Valorant Episode 4: The top 5 agents for Breeze

Breeze, out of all the maps in Valorant, specializes in open and long-range combat. As a result, gathering intel gets prioritized the most over rushing to a site, planting spikes, and playing for retakes.

Agent selection has become a really important factor as players are vulnerable to getting shots from multiple angles if not covered properly. Characters like Viper and Sova are two of the most crucial agents for Breeze, as taking control without them can become a nightmare.

This article will discuss the top five agents for the map Breeze in the game.

Most popular Agents for Valorant's Breeze map in Episode 4

Act 2 of Episode 4 is ongoing, and by now, Valorant offers a total of eighteen agents for players to choose from. For a map like Breeze, where most of the combat takes place in open areas when compared to other maps like Split and Ascent, selecting a particular set of agents is very necessary.

This is because the map is huge and players may hide anywhere. If the proper agents are not selected and the intel gathered is not adequate, in most cases, chances will be of the match being lost. The perfect combination involves all types of agents that include Duelists, Sentinels, and especially Controllers and Initiators.

Here are some of the best and most-picked agents for Breeze in Episode 4:

Sova

Viper

Jett

Chamber

KAY-O

1) Sova

Sova is an initiator in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Breeze and Sova go hand in hand. The agent has been present in Valorant since beta and is one of the best initiators in the game. If done properly, his drone helps the players to know about the enemies' positions and traps. While his Recon Dart scans a particular area thrice that also helps to reveal players, it is also vulnerable to immediate takedown.

His Shock Darts can be used to deal passive damage to players or can be angled and timed properly to deny or prolong the spike plants. His Ultimate is one of the best abilities to play in post-plant and if used properly, it prevents the enemy team from defusing the spike.

2) Viper

Viper is a Controller in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Viper is arguably the best controller agent for Breeze. Her Toxic Screen helps to bisect either of the sites in two, making it easier for either of the teams to attack or defend by blocking the vision. She has the power to raise or lower the green penetrable wall at her will, although there is a small cooldown.

Her Poison Cloud, which acts like smoke, also helps to block vision but is mostly used for post-plant scenarios. Most Viper Mains have learned certain lineups for their Snake Bites that act like Molotov, and the damage intensifies when combined with the Poison Cloud.

3) Jett

Jett is a Duelist in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Jett is one of those duelists that has the potential to dominate on almost every map in Valorant. Her set of abilities can be used in various ways to shuffle her playstyle, making her unpredictable in return.

She can easily take control of the sites in Breeze using her smoke combined with her Dash and Updraft abilities. She has great mobility and the players who main the agent mostly have an on-point aim and can change the outcome of any given round. Her ultimate, Blade Storm, is one of the best abilities available and can be used as an effective replacement for guns in a round.

4) Chamber

Chamber is a Sentinel in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Despite Chamber being a Sentinel, his abilities are often used as a Duelist by players in Valorant. He has the ability to teleport faster than Jett and is one of the most preferred agents to snipe with in Breeze. His 'Rendezvous' gadgets help him to play from unexpected angles, outplaying enemies in return.

His 'Trademark' gadget slows down the enemy upon activation, much like Sage's slow orbs, and delays from gaining site control. It can also be used as a utility to alert players to possible flanks while attacking. His ultimate, Headhunter, brings out a sniper rifle with 5 bullets with a faster aimdown of sight when compared to an Operator and is best used when the economy of a team is low.

5) KAY/O

KAY/O is another initiator agent (Image via Riot Games)

KAY/O is the second-best initiator after Sova for the Breeze map in Valorant. He can deactivate opponents' abilities for a short period of time, making it easier to either take control of a site or to stall the enemy's push.

His flashes and fragment grenades force enemies to relocate, exposing them to getting attacked from multiple angles. His knife and ultimate both suppress the enemy team members within its radius for a short period of time, helping to change the outcome of a particular round.

Edited by R. Elahi