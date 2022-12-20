5 best Valorant Agents to unlock in 2023

Valorant is a popular first-person shooter game developed by Riot Games that has gained a large player base since its release in 2021. One of the game's unique features is the use of agents, which are characters with their own abilities and playstyles.

With a roster of about 20 agents, it can be overwhelming for new players to decide which ones to unlock. This article provides a detailed breakdown of the top five recommendations for the best Valorant agents to unlock in 2023.

Best Agents to unlock in Valorant for a beginner

Jett

Jett is a versatile agent who excels in fast-paced play and close-quarter combat. Her abilities include a cloud of smoke that allows her to quickly move around the map and avoid enemy fire, a blade dash that allows her to take down enemies with ease, and an ultimate ability that allows her to rain down a flurry of knives on her enemies.

Jett is an excellent choice for players who prefer a more aggressive playstyle and enjoy using mobility.

Sage

Sage is a support agent who excels at healing and defending her teammates. Her abilities include a healing orb that allows her to give health to allies, a slow field that slows down enemies, and a barrier that can be used to protect her team or block enemy movement.

Sage is a valuable asset for any team and is a must-have for players who prefer a more supportive role.

Cypher

Cypher is an intelligence agent who excels at gathering information and setting up traps. His abilities include a camera that allows him to see across the map, a trap wire that slows down and reveals enemies, and the ultimate ability to target a defeated enemy to obtain information about their team. After a short wait, the location of all surviving enemy players will be revealed twice.

Cypher is an excellent choice for players who enjoy a more tactical playstyle and value the ability to gather intel on the enemy team.

Phoenix

Phoenix is a fire-based agent who excels at self-sustenance and team support. While his ultimate ability is active, if Phoenix dies or the timer runs out, the ability will end, and Phoenix will return to this location in full health and with the amount of armor he had when the ability was activated.

He also has a firewall that can block enemy movement and an ability that allows him to create a large area of fire that damages enemies and heals his teammates. Phoenix is an excellent choice for players who prefer a more aggressive playstyle but also value the ability to support their team.

Omen

Omen is a stealthy agent who excels at surprise attacks and map control. His abilities include a teleport that allows him to quickly move around the map, a smoke screen that can be used to obscure enemy vision, and an ability that allows him to take control of the enemy's vision, effectively blinding them.

Omen is an excellent choice for players who enjoy a more tactical playstyle and value the ability to control key areas of the map.

Overall, these are the top recommendations for the best Valorant agents to unlock in 2023: Jett, Sage, Cypher, Phoenix, and Omen. Each of these agents brings their unique abilities and playstyles to the table, and they can be valuable assets to any team in Valorant.

Ultimately, the best agent for a player in Valorant will depend on their playstyle and preferences. This breakdown aims to help players choose the best agents for their playstyle and wishes them luck in their future matches.

