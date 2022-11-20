5 best Valorant pros who played Phoenix in VCT 2022

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) is among the most recognized and prestigious tournaments in the Valorant Universe. In a bid to compete for the coveted Valorant Champions title while stamping their authority as the best team in the world, 16 of the top professionals from across the world converge and compete against one another.

When the game debuted back in 2020, Phoenix was one of the most well-known and recognizable agents in Valorant and was a popular choice for most players. However, his pick rate has decreased drastically in recent times. Phoenix is an aggressive player with the ability to manipulate flames on the battlefield and heal himself with them. Due to his potent abilities such as Curveballs, Hothands, Blaze, and Run-it-back ultimate, his flaming kit is particularly fantastic on the offensive.

His pick rate in VCT is at a bare minimum, but some pro players have shown that he can be effective on the big stage.

Best Pheonix plays by Valorant pros in VCT 2022

1. Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom

Currently playing for Karmine Corp., the Belgian/Moroccan player Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom is a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player who competed for a number of renowned organizations.

He started Valorant professionally from the beta version onwards and because of his insane one-taps, earned the nicknames "Headshot machine" and "One-Tap-God". He mostly played Dualist for the team and used Phoenix in the ascend map during VCT 2022. Continuously winning the MVP with the Agent, he displayed some incredible skills using Phoenix in the Group stages of the competition. He is a great IGL (in-game leader) who can position his squad for rapid executions precisely, and even managed to clutch onto several important rounds.

2. Victor 'Victor' Wong

American player Victor "Victor" Wong is a current member of the NRG team. He began his esports career at the age of 18 and entered the world of Valorant in 2020 after quitting CS:GO. Prior to changing his name to Victor in March 2021, he played under the moniker "food" and was the first person to achieve radiant rank. He has formerly played for a number of teams, including OpTic Gaming, T1, and Team Envy.

He primarily plays Dualist for the team. In VCT 2022, he and his former team, OpTic Gaming, finished second. He played Phoenix on the Haven map in the match against XSET in the Upper Semifinals of the VCT 2022 and displayed his incredibly aggressive moves with the Agent.

3. Yassine "Subroza" Taoufik

Yassine "Subroza" Taoufik is a Canadian player who was born in Morocco and is presently an inactive member of TSM. Subroza is a player who has held a firm position in the Valorant community while being a well-known streamer.

Taoufik is a versatile player and can take on multiple roles such as Dualist, Initiator, and Controller. He served as a pillar for the TSM team and in 2021, it became one of the top Valorant teams on the North American circuit. In VCT NA stage 2: Challengers’ match against XSET, Subroza played Phoenix on the Haven Map and displayed magnificent skills, being the team's MVP. However, they lost and did not qualify for the VCT Masters.

4. Kelden "Boostio" Pupello

American gamer Kelden "Boostio" Pupello is currently competing with Evil Geniuses. He used to play Overwatch, most prominently for Skyfoxes. After shifting to Valorant, he was part of the EUnited, Foxy, and Spacestation Gaming rosters.

Boostio primarily plays a Dualist role for the team. He mainly plays Jett, Chamber, and Phoenix. In the Upper Quarterfinals of VCT NA: Last chance qualifiers, against FaZe Clan, he played Pheonix on the Ascend Map and was excellent with the Agent, demonstrating aggressive moves while assisting the team in entering the site. But they lost and did not qualify for the VCT 2022.

5. Itthirit 'foxz' Ngamsaard

Thai professional Valo player Itthirit "foxz" Ngamsaard is currently competing with Talon Esports. With Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, foxz started his esports career in 2017 and after competing on the Thai CS:GO circuit for three years, he retired and switched to Valorant. He is a former member of XERXIA Esports and was the IGL of the team.

He mostly serves as the team's Initiator, but when required, may also play the Dualist role. In the Group stage of Valorant Champions 2022 against XSET, foxz played Phoenix on the Fracture map. He was in proper control of the agent and made crucial calls for the team to advance.

