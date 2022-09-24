Valorant EMEA League: Who are Karmine Corp?

Riot Games' exciting new Valorant Partnership Program has catapulted several teams into the spotlight. While what they do in the competition remains to be seen, they have been able to secure a position.

We are proud to introduce the 30 teams who will compete in the VALORANT Champions Tour in 2023. Welcome to the next era of the #VCT

In that regard, Karmine Corp is one of ten teams accepted into the Valorant Partnership Program for next year. While the side hasn't competed in some of the most prominent events, they do have a presence and loyal community. This article will provide an overview of Karmine Corp’s historical achievements and their hopes for the upcoming VCT 2023 season.

Everything you need to know about Karmine Corp for Valorant Champions Tour in 2023

Three global leagues, each with 10 affiliated clubs, have been announced. Riot Games has established formal agreements with the top 30 teams in Valorant's competitive arena, including the EMEA team, Karmine Corp.

Karmine Corp is a French organization previously known as Kameto Corp. They are popularly known as Kcorp by the fandom. The organization boasts professional players from League of Legends, TrackMania, Teamfight Tactics, Valorant, and Rocket League.

On March 30, 2020, Twitch streaming pair Kamel "Kameto" Kebir and Zouhair "Kotei" Darji founded Kameto Corp, and on November 16, 2020, rapper and entrepreneur Amine "Prime" Mekri joined as a founding member and part owner.

The organization completed a substantial restructure under its new leadership and bought the Nantes-based Team Oplon's Ligue française de Competition of Legends (or LFL) slot, replacing it in the 2021 season of France's top-level national league.

Who are Karmine Corp ?

According to sources, the first known team to join VCT EMEA was Karmine Corp. The negotiations turned decisive when co-owners Kamel “Kameto” Kebir and Zouhaïr “Kotei” Darji, along with Managing director Xavier Oswald and Project Chief Clément Laparra, traveled to Berlin to close out the details.

Karmine Corp joined Valorant on May 5. The organization signed Amilwa, TakaS, mikee, Newzera, and Shin. pm became Head Coach, while ZE1SH assumed the position of Assistant Coach.

The team has already competed in Stage 2 of the Valorant Regional Leagues 2022 France, the French Regional league, in May. They advanced to the Semifinals of the competition, where they were defeated on the fifth map by eventual victors, Team Vitality.

Current roster

Amilwa. Amine Saidi.

TakaS. Jonathan Paupard.

mikee. Michael Lim.

SHIN. Ryad Ensaad.

Newzera. Alexis Humbert.

Arthur pm Guillermet (COACH)

Ahmed ZE1SH El Sheikh

Looking forward to the VCT 2023

VCT 2023 has ambitious intentions to hold the most prestigious esports championship to date. The upcoming season is expected to provide several opportunities for aspiring esports athletes from all locations.

The VCT 2023 premiere event, which will take place on February 18, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, will be a high-stakes tournament involving thirty associated teams. Following this, an international league split, a Masters event and the ultimate Champions 2023 will take place. With so many free agents available, it will be intriguing to see who they approach and ultimately sign for their squad.

Notably, Jaccob "yay" Whittaker is a restricted free agent. Furthermore, in a tweet announcing his position with the team, he showed interest in transferring to Europe. It would be fascinating to see if Karmine Corp sign some prominent players or opt for native prodigies for the Valorant EMEA League 2023.

