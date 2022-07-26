Why was Valorant streamer PROD banned from Twitch?

Popular Valorant streamer Conor "PROD" was recently hit with a ban hammer from Twitch for allegedly saying the infamous homophobic f-slur.

The North American, popularly known as "NA's Last Hope," had skyrocketed to new heights in the past couple of months when his playstyle went viral on multiple social media handles, eliciting a wave of reactions from viewers from all around the globe.

As readers can already imagine, with such a remarkable journey, the news came as an immense shock to his fans and followers. Several viewers chimed in to provide their take on the matter, explained how it was just a misunderstanding, and urged the purple platform to unban him immediately.

Viral Valorant streamer PROD gets banned mid-stream for apparently uttering controversial f-word

Being one of the most prominent platforms in the gaming landscape, Twitch is quite particular when it comes to rules and policies.

Essentially, the Amazon-owned platform has its own policies and guidelines streamers must follow during their livestreams. Flouting them will earn people suspensions that may or may not be permanent.

That's precisely why the streaming platform started handing out bans to several streamers for their inappropriate actions on the livestream in front of thousands of viewers. The most recent victim of this rule was powerhouse broadcaster PROD, one of the fastest-growing Valorant streamers on Twitch.

Announcing his ban from the streaming platform, the popular personality took to his official Twitter handle and expressed his anger towards Twitch regarding his recent suspension for allegedly saying the highly disrespectful f-slur.

However, interestingly, it seems like things aren't as scandalous as they might appear. The streamer can allegedly be heard muttering the highly controversial term "fa**ot," but most viewers claim he said "f**k it" instead.

Although the ban doesn't seem permanent, his fans and followers expressed great disappointment and criticism towards Twitch's ban decision.

Some users even called out Twitch for its unfair banning system. As per the majority of viewers, the suspension is exceptionally unjust as the online star didn't really mention the controversial term during his livestream.

Something worth noting here is that there is no official information on how long he will remain banned from the platform.

What is the f-slur?

Much like who can and can't say it, the basic etymology of the f-word is also very contentious. The controversial term is commonly used to insult the LGBTQ community.

As readers can imagine, the term is considered highly homophobic and disrespectful towards gay people.

