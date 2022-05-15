Why did DrLupo get banned on Twitch?

Popular Twitch streamer DrLupo will have to stay off the platform for the next few days as he has received a ban for some of the messages he sent during Ninja's last stream. The streamer made the ban public via Twitter, where he attached an email from Twitch management stating the reason for the ban.

Read on to find out precisely why the Twitch streamer has received substantial punishment from the platform.

DrLupo @DrLupo 7 days btw. 7 days btw.

DrLupo receives Twitch ban: All you need to know

The seven-day ban commencing today has been applied in response to the streamer writing "sit on my face" in Ninja's chat during the latter's last stream. Twitch's algorithm flagged this message under "Unsolicited Sexual Advances" and went on to award the ban.

The exact timing of the message or the context it was made is unavailable. However, given the streamer's constant banter with Ninja, one can expect that DrLupo was humourous when he made the comments that led to the ban.

DrLupo @DrLupo I will learn from my mistakes. Went into @Ninja 's chat and typed "sit on my face."I will learn from my mistakes. Went into @Ninja's chat and typed "sit on my face." 😔 I will learn from my mistakes. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/NlnY7jMRCs

While announcing the details of the ban on Twitter, the streamer also attached a sarcastic comment directed at Twitch's bizarre reaction to the joke:

"I will learn from my mistakes."

The comment refers to how other streamers who receive bans for more heinous reasons say they will repent for their mistakes, while DrLupo has been banned for trivial reasons.

DrLupo and Ninja are frequent collaborators, mostly seen alongside each other in Fortnite matches. After Lupo bested Ninja in a PUBG match, the former reached out to the latter. Since then, they have been a duo that the streaming community just can't get enough of.

As the two maintain friendly relations of the sort where some trolling is common, one can see why DrLupo would be irked by Twitch's algorithm misunderstanding his messages in the chat. It should be noted that the streamer has not outright protested the ban in any way yet.

Fans react to DrLupo's Twitch Ban

As he is one of the most loved streamers amongst both his own and Ninja's audience, the streaming community is bound to react in droves to his ban from the platform. Many fellow streamers were the first to express support for the streamer in their own humorous ways.

Ewok @Ewok @DrLupo @Ninja Twitch was just looking out for you - they must have known Ninja ate a burrito. @DrLupo @Ninja Twitch was just looking out for you - they must have known Ninja ate a burrito.

Many fans also felt that such remarks were common in a large streamer's chat.

💭 @ConnorEatsPants @DrLupo @Ninja im boutta lose half my chatters at this rate @DrLupo @Ninja im boutta lose half my chatters at this rate

Erik @The_Poolshark @DrLupo @Ninja Based on what I saw a day or 2 ago, I think the way around this is to pay for an ad that has the words "sit on my face" in it. @DrLupo @Ninja Based on what I saw a day or 2 ago, I think the way around this is to pay for an ad that has the words "sit on my face" in it.

Wipz @Wipz @DrLupo @Ninja Guess you didn't watch enough ads before saying that @DrLupo @Ninja Guess you didn't watch enough ads before saying that

Many of the streamer's fans were more surprised than shocked, given the relatively trivial reason behind such a severe punishment.

Many fans are estimating that the ban will be revoked midway as essentially everyone feels it is an error made by the automated Twitch algorithm.

Emily 💜 @MissDaydream_ @SorreyTV @DrLupo @Ninja LOL it’s funny af, I just wonder if he’ll get uncastled right away, or the special 2 day or ride out all 7… @SorreyTV @DrLupo @Ninja LOL it’s funny af, I just wonder if he’ll get uncastled right away, or the special 2 day or ride out all 7… 😂💀

Dr. Lupo is one of the biggest Fortnite streamers globally, one of the many who saw a burst in their followers during the Fortnite boom back in the day. The streamer frequently duoing up with Ninja, who became the biggest streamer in the world during that time, was a factor.

He was nominated for "Best Philanthropic Streamer" at the Streamer Awards.

