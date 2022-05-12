5 streamers who deserved the Twitch bans they received in 2022

Recently, there have been quite a few big name streamers who have received bans from Twitch. Sometimes, the streaming platform will give out bans that feel undeserved, usually for minor violations of terms of service or for accidents that happen on stream. But there are times where streamers received bans that were completely justified.

In this list, we look at five streamers who received bans from Twitch in 2022 who deserved the punishment.

5 streamers who deserved their Twitch bans in 2022

1) Destiny

Political streamer Steven "Destiny" is no stranger to controversy. When he doesn't stream games such as Starcraft II and League of Legends, the political commentator debates controversial topics on his stream. He has gotten in trouble over things he's said during these live debates and has received numerous bans for saying things that go against Twitch's community guidelines.

In March, Destiny received a permanent ban for what Twitch described as "promoting discrimination." While what was specifically said to draw the ban wasn't officially stated, Destiny guessed it was likely due to his take on transgender women competing in athletics with cisgender women. He said that they should not compete together because transgender women would dominate each sport.

2) JustaMinx

Rebecca "JustaMinx" was banned in early February after using a derogatory slur for white people while on stream. The ban lasted for one week and was lifted on Valentine's Day.

The Irish native said that she was not on her prescribed medications at the time because she had moved to the United States and her pharmacy wouldn't accept her previous prescription. She also needed to be sure not to accidentally appear in any of her roommates' streams during that week, as doing so could potentially result in them being banned as well.

While there was some debate around whether the word she used should be considered a slur due to it being a term for white community, she did not appeal the ban and returned to streaming the following week.

3) Quin69

Quin69 has received three bans on Twitch already in 2022. One ban was showing NSFW content on stream. The other two, including his most recent ban a few weeks ago, were for hateful comments made against women.

In April, the New Zealander received a ban from Twitch for a clip where he said he wanted to punch a 'Karen' in the face. He explained that women act like 'Karens' in public because they aren't threatened with violence for doing so. He claimed that the clip was taken out of context, but the full clip made what he said sound even worse.

Quin69 served his suspension and is now back to streaming on Twitch.

4) Sanchovies

Karim "Sanchovies" is a League of Legends streamer who received an indefinite ban from Twitch last month. The suspension came after he made a bomb threat on stream against his internet service provider Rogers Communications.

He responded to the news of his ban by saying he "didn't care." Upon learning that the ban could be longer than he anticipated, he posted a TwitLonger apologizing for his actions and to his fans. His ban was briefly lifted a few days later before he was immediately banned again. There is still no explanation for why this happened.

Sanchovies is currently still banned from Twitch. There is no update as to whether he will be unbanned.

5) Sodapoppin

Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris received a two-week ban for racist content on his stream in mid-April. The variety streamer was creating a character in the game when he noticed his creation looked like a racist depiction of black people. He called attention to it before changing it.

He said that the ban was deserved and served out the two-week suspension. He has been streaming infrequently since the ban was lifted, citing a lack of motivation to stream.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan